Semiconductor research and AI centre debut in Đà Nẵng

VIETNAM, January 26 -

ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city People’s Committee has decided to establish the first Đà Nẵng Semiconductor Research, Design Training and AI Centre (DSAC), beginning the new global trend industry development under the Master Plan 2030, vision 2050.

Newly appointed director Lê Hoàng Phúc said the centre will focus on training lecturers in semiconductor under the Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Intel and Qualcomm in 2024, before training human resources for local and foreign direct investment businesses in 2025.

The introduction of DSAC is part of the city’s semiconductor chip manufacturing and design project, aiming to boost Đà Nẵng as an international centre of research, training and design of semiconductor and AI.

Phúc said the centre will be developing an alliance of five key universities in Đà Nẵng in human resources education for the semiconductor industry, and supporting Marvell Technology Inc and Mixel Inc in setting up their representative offices in Đà Nẵng.

He said the city also plans to host a series of meetings and investment promotion events in the US, Taiwan (China), South Korea and Europe in 2024, offering operation and development opportunities in semiconductor production in Đà Nẵng.

In an earlier working session with the US ambassador to Việt Nam, Marc E. Knapper, Vice Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee, Hồ Kỳ Minh called on US support to build Đà Nẵng as a centre of Assembling, Testing, Packaging (ATP) and semiconductor industry development.

Đà Nẵng leaders paid a visit to Intel, Marvell Technology Group and Synopsys last year in planning the construction of a global semiconductor manufacturing centre in the city.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung and Đà Nẵng City’s Duy Tân University established a Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC), and support two businesses – Trung Nam Group and Tân Long Paper and Package company – building the first smart factories in Đà Nẵng.

The city’s hi-tech park and industrial zones authority have signed an MoU with Sun Education company and Duy Tân University on delivering international standard semiconductor design education.

Earlier, Intel and Qualcomm inked human resources education deals with the private university in serving semiconductor industries in Đà Nẵng.

Partners from Việt Nam and South Korea agreed to five deals on co-operation and development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in medical, healthcare, smart city and automation in Đà Nẵng, making it a centre of global AI innovation.

The city would open the software park No 2 soon. VNS