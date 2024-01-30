Colorado’s Winter Driving Allies: CDOT, DriveSafe and AAA Colorado Join Forces to Ensure Safe Winter Travel

DriveSafe Driving Schools Logo Winter Wise by CDOT AAA Colorado

Experts in road safety provide tips for Colorado drivers as part of CDOT’s statewide Winter Wise campaign

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winter has settled in across the state, but Colorado drivers don’t have to face the blizzards alone. DriveSafe, Colorado’s leading provider of driver education, AAA Colorado and the Colorado Department of Transportation have resources ready to help drivers navigate winter roads safely.

CDOT’s Winter Wise campaign educates motorists on key aspects of winter driving preparedness: vehicle readiness, travel resources, seasonal driving laws, defensive driving skills and emergency management. This includes informing citizens on how to winterize vehicles and comply with state driving laws. One of these laws is Colorado’s Traction Law, which requires that all motorists have 3/16” tire tread depth and an all-wheel or four-wheel drive vehicle, winter tires (mountain-snowflake icon), tires with an all-weather rating, or mud/snow tires (M+S icon). If a vehicle has neither all-wheel, four-wheel drive or the adequate tires mentioned above, it must have chains or an approved alternative traction device. Learn more about Colorado’s Traction Law requirements at codot.gov/travel/winter-driving/tractionlaw

“Preparing your vehicle and tires for winter weather is one of the best ways to keep yourself safe on Colorado roadways and prevent delays on I-70,” said Andrew Hogle, CDOT communications manager. “It’s also important to stay at least three car lengths behind snowplows and never pass them on the right. Plows are designed to push all the snow, slush, rocks and other debris to the right, which could damage your car and obstruct visibility.”

CDOT reminds drivers to adhere to the Tandem Snowplow law to help keep everyone safe during winter conditions. The law states that it is illegal for a driver to pass a snowplow that is operating in a tandem formation with one or more snowplows. The snowplows have the right of way. For full details on Colorado’s Traction Law, Tandem Snowplow Law and other vehicle safety tips and travel resources, visit codot.gov/travel/winter-driving.

DriveSafe is proud to partner with CDOT on the Winter Wise campaign by providing expertise in defensive driving skills as a proactive measure for managing winter driving conditions. DriveSafe offers a defensive driving course that teaches skills such as skid control, hazard avoidance and precision maneuvers, which helps drivers handle unexpected road emergencies that are more likely to occur during the winter. The course gives students the ability to practice these scenarios in live time, so that if a real emergency arises, more drivers can confidently manage winter driving threats. To learn about DriveSafe’s Defensive Driving Course visit www.drivesafecolorado.com/defensive-skills-day

AAA Colorado plays an important role in CDOT’s Winter Wise campaign by preparing and addressing roadside management. As the go-to company for roadside safety and emergencies, AAA Colorado provides essential services, tips and supplies for drivers to use should they face any mechanical failures or unexpected challenges on the road. AAA Colorado strives to equip drivers with the tools to handle any situation and is just a call away to assist should an emergency arise during winter travel. Click here for AAA Emergency Roadside Memberships, where they can assist you anytime, anywhere.

Together, CDOT, DriveSafe and AAA Colorado cover the entire spectrum of winter driving preparedness. From education to proactive measures, skills development and emergency readiness, their goal is for all Colorado drivers to have a safe (and compliant) winter driving season.

For more information about the Winter Wise campaign, please visit winter.codot.gov

About CDOT Winter Wise — CDOT’s Winter Wise campaign focuses on education, tools and resources to help keep drivers safe on Colorado’s winter roads. To learn more and view helpful tips for winter driving, visit winter.codot.gov. For specific information about I-70 and other highway travel conditions, motorists can call 511 or check COtrip.org. Additionally, drivers can check X for up-to-date travel information via @ColoradoDOT. For more detailed information about the Traction Law and Passenger Vehicle Safety Law, snowplow laws, safety stats and frequently asked questions, visit winter.codot.gov. Visit GoI70.com/transit for a weekly I-70 mountain corridor travel forecast.

About DriveSafe — As the largest and only AAA-approved driving school in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive driver education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. Whether students enroll in classroom or online courses, take driving lessons, participate in defensive skills training or complete their license test at one of our 12 locations, they know that DriveSafe has been trusted by more than 100,000 families in Colorado. For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.com.

About AAA Colorado — More than 685,000 members strong, AAA Colorado is the state's most trusted advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. As North America's largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA provides more than 58 million members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive-related services — as well as member-exclusive savings. For more information, visit AAA.com.

