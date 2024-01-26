New Haven Barracks / DUI – Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24B5000457

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: About 8:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swinton Road, Bridport, VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal

ACCUSED: Eva Vekos

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Thursday night, Jan. 24, 2024, members of the Vermont State Police were processing a potential crime scene on Swinton Road in the town of Bridport as part of an ongoing investigation. State police spoke with Addison County State's Attorney Eva Vekos, who indicated she would respond to the scene. Upon her arrival at approximately 8:50 p.m., troopers detected the odor of intoxicants and observed indicators of impairment such as slurred speech. Vekos refused to undergo standardized field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for DUI – Refusal.

Troopers transported Vekos to the state police barracks in New Haven, where she was processed and later released on a citation to appear for arraignment at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Middlebury. While at the barracks, Vekos, 54, of Middlebury refused to cooperate with being fingerprinted and photographed.

No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Vekos' arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk's Office to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 2024

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Middlebury

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.