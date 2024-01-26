Green Farewells Makes History as the World's First Black-Owned Aquamation Facility

First Black Owned Aquamation Facility founders, Martin and Alexis McCurdy at Green Farewells Crematory

Alkaline Hydrolysis Breaks Cultural Barriers, Paving the Way for Diversity in Sustainable and Inclusive End-of-Life Practices

As community deathcare champions, we believe that dignified and equitable deathcare is a basic human right.” — Alexis McCurdy

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a milestone achievement, Green Farewells Crematory proudly announces its status as the first black-owned Aquamation facility for funeral service, globally. Alexis and Martin McCurdy, the visionary owners and operators, have carved their names in history as pioneers in the eco-friendly end-of-life services sector for human disposition.

"Green Farewells is not just a business; it's a mission. We are proud to be holistic cremation providers, prioritizing the well-being of both the environment and the communities we serve," says Alexis McCurdy, co-owner of Green Farewells. "As community death care champions, we believe that dignified and equitable deathcare is a basic human right. Our commitment goes beyond the conventional, fostering a compassionate and sustainable approach to the inevitable journey of life's end."

Aquamation, or alkaline hydrolysis, is an innovative and environmentally conscious alternative to traditional flame-based cremation. Unlike fire-based cremation, Aquamation utilizes a gentle, water-based process that is 95 percent water and 5 percent pure potassium flakes. This method yields the same result as traditional cremation, providing families with ashes, but with a significantly reduced carbon and energy footprint on the community surrounding the crematory.

"For us at Green Farewells, it's essential to emphasize that there's no hierarchy in cremation methods. What matters most is that families have choices and can select the option that resonates with their values," adds Martin McCurdy. "Whether it's Aquamation or flame-based cremation, each holds significance. We believe in empowering families to make decisions aligned with their preferences and environmental considerations."

Green Farewells invites the public to celebrate this historic moment and join them in shaping a more diverse, environmentally conscious future for the funeral services industry.

### About Green Farewells

Green Farewells, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a pioneering Aquamation facility founded by Alexis and Martin McCurdy. As the first black-owned Aquamation operators in the world, they lead the way in providing eco-friendly end-of-life services while championing diversity and inclusion in the funeral services sector. With a commitment to holistic cremation and community death care, Green Farewells believes in dignified and equitable deathcare as a basic human right.