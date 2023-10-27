Aquamation on the Rise as a Cremation Alternative in Nevada

Aquamation unit at Green Farewells Las Vegas

Green Farewells Joins Nevada's Sustainable Funeral Movement

Aquamation is a much more environmentally-friendly alternative to cremation, and we are proud to be able to offer it in Las Vegas” — Alexis McCurdy

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the soaring cremation rates across the state, a new Aquamation provider, Green Farewells, has opened its doors in Las Vegas. This innovative and eco-conscious approach aims to combat the environmental impact of traditional fire cremation by offering a more sustainable option to residents in the area.

"A traditional flame cremation produces over 500lbs of carbon dioxide directly into the air," highlighted Managing Partner, Alexis McCurdy. "Aquamation is a much more environmentally-friendly alternative to cremation, and we are proud to be able to offer it in Las Vegas."

Aquamation, also known as alkaline hydrolysis, utilizes a solution comprising 95% water and 5% alkaline to gently break down the organic tissue within a body. Similar to traditional flame cremation, the resulting cremains are processed and returned to the family.

“Aquamation returns the body to its elemental form,” explained McCurdy. "Nevada now boasts one of the highest cremation rates in the country. Aquamation is a sustainable alternative that not only uses less energy but also provides more choices for individuals to bid farewell to their loved ones."

As Green Farewells joins the growing ranks of Aquamation providers in the country, it contributes significantly to raising awareness about environmentally-conscious funeral practices in Nevada. With a primary focus on minimizing the ecological footprint and conserving resources associated with traditional cremation methods, Aquamation is becoming an increasingly popular choice for those seeking a greener and more sustainable approach to honoring their loved ones.

For more information about Green Farewells and their Aquamation services, please visit https://www.greenfarewells.com.