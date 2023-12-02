Green Farewells Champions Carbon-Neutral Cremation in Las Vegas

Management team at Green Farewells Crematory in Las Vegas, NV.

Nevada's Green Farewells leads in carbon-neutral cremation, offsetting CO2 with tree planting and global reforestation efforts.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Farewells, Nevada's leading environmentally conscious crematory, is proud to announce its commitment to carbon-neutral cremation services, setting a new standard in the funeral industry. Recognizing the environmental impact of traditional flame cremation, which emits approximately 550 pounds of CO2 into the atmosphere per cremation, Green Farewells is taking a bold step towards sustainability.

"In an era where environmental responsibility is paramount, Green Farewells is leading the charge in providing families with an eco-friendly alternative for their loved ones' final journey. Our dedication to carbon-neutral cremation is not just a commitment; it's a promise to be gentle on the planet and all its people," said Alexis McCurdy, Managing Partner at Green Farewells.

In an effort to offset the carbon footprint, Green Farewells has partnered with One Tree Planted, a renowned organization dedicated to global reforestation. For every traditional flame cremation conducted, Green Farewells pledges to donate 25 trees through its partnership with One Tree Planted. This initiative aims not only to neutralize the carbon emissions but also to contribute to the restoration of our planet's vital ecosystems.

It is estimated that it takes approximately 25 trees to offset the carbon emissions produced by a single traditional flame cremation. Green Farewells recognizes the importance of taking responsibility for its environmental impact and is dedicated to making a positive contribution to the fight against climate change.

Unlike conventional crematories, Green Farewells prioritizes sustainability by abstaining from burning plastics and meticulously removing all leads and hospital plastics that may accompany the deceased. This meticulous approach ensures that the cremation process is not only dignified but also respectful of the environment.

One of Green Farewells' groundbreaking offerings is cremation by water, known as alkaline hydrolysis. This innovative process utilizes a water-based solution, resulting in a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional flame cremation. Alkaline hydrolysis not only reduces carbon emissions but also offers families a sustainable choice that aligns with their values.

"At Green Farewells, we believe in offering families more than just a service; we provide a commitment to leave a legacy, not a footprint. Our holistic approach to end-of-life services ensures that every aspect of our operations is considerate of the environment and the community we serve," added McCurdy.

Green Farewells invites the community to learn more about its environmentally friendly cremation options and how they can contribute to a greener future. For more information, visit https://greenfarewells.com or contact hello@greenfarewells.com.

About Green Farewells:

Green Farewells is a leading crematory in Nevada committed to providing environmentally conscious end-of-life services. With a focus on carbon-neutral cremation, tree planting initiatives, and innovative alternatives like alkaline hydrolysis, Green Farewells is dedicated to creating a sustainable and compassionate approach to farewell ceremonies.