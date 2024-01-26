3BR/1BA Home w/Basement on .33± Corner Acre Lot in The Heart of Vienna, VA set for auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing

123 Dogwood St. SW, Vienna, VA 22180

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a solid 3 BR/1 BA ranch/rambler style home w/full basement on large .33± acre corner lot, 2 storage buildings, public utilities in NOVA.”
— John Nicholls
FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a solid 3 BR/1 BA ranch/rambler style home w/full partially finished basement on large .33± acre corner lot, 2 storage buildings, public utilities and a wonderful Northern Virginia location on Tuesday, January 30 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.

“This solid home can be occupied immediately and modernized at your convenience. It would make a wonderful primary or investment property, and is a rare find in Vienna, VA & close to all things NOVA,” said Nicholls. “Bid Your Price & Make it Yours!!”

This property is centrally located only .5 mile from Rt. 123 (Chain Bridge Rd.), 1.5 miles from I-66, 4 miles from I-495, 2.5 miles from Tyson's Corner, 5 miles from Fairfax, 6 miles from George Mason University, 11 miles from Dulles International Airport & Arlington, and 16 miles from DC!!

The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below:

Tuesday, January 30 at 3PM EST -- 123 Dogwood St. SW, Vienna, VA 22180
Solid 3 BR/1 BA ranch/rambler style home w/full basement on large .33± acre corner lot in the West Vienna Woods neighborhood in the heart of Vienna, VA (Fairfax County)
This home measures 1,058± finished sf. above grade and a full partially finished basement, and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey), dining room/living room combo, partially finished basement, attic
Hardwood flooring in bedrooms & kitchen area; carpet in living room
Rear deck; concrete driveway; 2 storage sheds
Heating: natural gas; Cooling: central AC
Public water, sewer & gas; gas water heater

The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.

For more information, call Craig Damewood (703-303-4760) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.

Craig Damewood
Damewood Auctioneers
+1 703-303-4860
info@nichollsauction.com
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

