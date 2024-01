3BR/1BA Home w/Basement on .33± Corner Acre Lot in The Heart of Vienna, VA set for auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing

123 Dogwood St. SW, Vienna, VA 22180 123 Dogwood St. SW, Vienna, VA 22180 123 Dogwood St. SW, Vienna, VA 22180

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the auction of a solid 3 BR/1 BA ranch/rambler style home w/full partially finished basement on large .33± acre corner lot, 2 storage buildings, public utilities and a wonderful Northern Virginia location on Tuesday, January 30 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This solid home can be occupied immediately and modernized at your convenience. It would make a wonderful primary or investment property, and is a rare find in Vienna, VA & close to all things NOVA,” said Nicholls. “Bid Your Price & Make it Yours!!”This property is centrally located only .5 mile from Rt. 123 (Chain Bridge Rd.), 1.5 miles from I-66 , 4 miles from I-495, 2.5 miles from Tyson's Corner, 5 miles from Fairfax , 6 miles from George Mason University, 11 miles from Dulles International Airport & Arlington, and 16 miles from DC!!The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below:Tuesday, January 30 at 3PM EST -- 123 Dogwood St. SW, Vienna, VA 22180 Solid 3 BR/1 BA ranch/rambler style home w/full basement on large .33± acre corner lot in the West Vienna Woods neighborhood in the heart of Vienna, VA (Fairfax County)This home measures 1,058± finished sf. above grade and a full partially finished basement, and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey), dining room/living room combo, partially finished basement, atticHardwood flooring in bedrooms & kitchen area; carpet in living roomRear deck; concrete driveway; 2 storage shedsHeating: natural gas; Cooling: central ACPublic water, sewer & gas; gas water heaterThe real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Craig Damewood (703-303-4760) or visit www.nichollsauction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.