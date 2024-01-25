Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,874 in the last 365 days.

Former courthouse now partial office space

While some portions of the building appear to sit empty, the old courthouse is currently split between Sutter County and the Judicial Council of California, General Services Director Ken Sra said.

You just read:

Former courthouse now partial office space

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more