California Senate passes bill regulating lawyers' use of AI

A bill passed on Thursday by the California Senate would require lawyers in the state to verify the accuracy of all materials produced using artificial intelligence, including case citations and other information in court filings. The measure, which appears to be one of the first pending in a state legislature on the use of AI by lawyers, has gone to the State Assembly for consideration.

