Chief Justice Guerrero Orders Tracking Of Courthouse Immigration Arrests

California’s top judge is not waiting on the sidelines as immigration arrests creep closer to the courthouse steps. On Thursday, Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero said she has ordered a more systematic effort to track federal immigration enforcement at state courthouses after a string of recent arrests, arguing that the activity is scaring off witnesses, litigants, and victims who need to feel safe walking into court.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.