Loose cannabis is like spilled beer, not open container in car, state Supreme Court rules

A California Supreme Court ruling set a sharper boundary around what can be considered an “open container” of cannabis in a vehicle. The court ruled that the cannabis product must be rolled or otherwise ready to consume in order to meet a similar standard that is applied to alcohol during traffic stops.



