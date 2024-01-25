Insightful Best Selling Author Laurie Robinson Haden Reminds Professionals of Color that Success is a Balancing Act

New Book It's Time to Shine Author Laurie Haden Robinson Amazon Best Seller

Your job shouldn't consume your essence. Express your emotions, cherish moments with loved ones, and plan rejuvenating getaways.” — Laurie Robinson Haden

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "It’s Time to Shine, A Guide for Professionals of Color on How to Advance Their Career," written by Author Laurie Robinson Haden is a vibrant exploration of the challenges that have shaped her journey as a woman of color.

Chapter 7 of "It’s Time to Shine” titled Work-Life Balancing, is a pulsating dive into the multifaceted lives of professional women who seamlessly juggle roles as wives, mothers, and business mavens. Laurie, an influential figure, imparts invaluable wisdom on striking a balance that ensures neither personal nor professional realms suffer.

In the realm of empowerment, Laurie urges women of color to kickstart their journey by investing in themselves. Before embarking on the paths of marriage and family, they are presented with a golden opportunity to nurture their individuality, aspirations, and passions. This phase isn't a mere waiting room; it's a transformative period for self-discovery, personal pursuits, and laying the foundation for a gratifying life journey. It's about reveling in the things that ignite their souls. This self-exploration is a priceless venture, shaping one's identity beyond societal expectations. This phase is about becoming the best version of oneself, armed with independence and self-assurance in pursuit of unlocking one’s full potential.

Laurie goes on to inspire readers to embrace God’s divine timing of their unique paths. Love and family will inevitably unfold, and when they do, it's about forming partnerships where equality reigns supreme. Shared responsibilities in household and childcare are essential, recognizing the equal weight of both careers. Strategic use of available services seamlessly integrates convenience into life where needed.

The emphasis on self-care, nutrition, and mental well-being takes center stage. Balancing professional commitments and personal life becomes an art, with recognition of signs of being overwhelmed. It is important to grant oneself mental health days and moments of respite. Holistic wellness is fostered through embracing exercise and disconnecting from the digital world.

Laurie encapsulates her advice with a powerful reminder, "Your job shouldn't consume your essence. Express your emotions, cherish moments with loved ones, and plan rejuvenating getaways. Life evolves, careers change, but your inner light, once kindled, will continue to shine brightly through every chapter."

"It’s Time to Shine” isn't just a guide; it's a dynamic call to action, urging professionals of color to illuminate their paths and redefine success on their terms.

About Laurie Robinson Haden:

Laurie Robinson Haden is an esteemed attorney who worked for nearly two decades as a senior leader in the law department of CBS Corporation (now Paramount +) and is an author renowned for her commitment to empowering professionals of color. Her book, "It's Time to Shine: A Guide for Professionals of Color on How to Advance Their Career," embodies her dedication to fostering personal and professional growth among diverse communities.

