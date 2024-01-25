Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,719 in the last 365 days.

Southern Careers Institute and the San Antonio Spurs to Host Career Exploration Event

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, January 29th, the San Antonio Spurs and Southern Careers Institute (SCI) will present a Career Exploration Event at the Frost Bank Center as part of an exclusive pregame experience for high school students. This event marks a series of installments, following SCI's appointment as the official career training provider of the San Antonio Spurs. The collaborative event aims to bring together high school students from across the San Antonio area to explore a variety of career pathways. More information on this partnership can be found at NBA.com/Spurs/SCI.

What: Career Exploration Event

Where: 1 Frost Bank Center Dr., San Antonio, TX 78219

When: Monday, January 29th, 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Who: This event is open to high school students who purchase a game ticket through SpursGroups.com/CareerDay23

For more information, please contact Sarah Fischer at sarah.fischer@scitexas.edu.

About Southern Careers Institute:

Southern Careers Institute (SCI) began serving Texas students in 1960. SCI offers a diverse list of programs that develop employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities. The eight conveniently located campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco, offer training in:

Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Associate of Applied Science in Management

Beauty: Cosmetology Operator, Esthetician

Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician

Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Developer, Data Science, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Developer

Trades: Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding, Automotive Service Technician Apprenticeship

SCI also offers hybrid and online learning modalities. Not all programs are offered at all campuses.

The Austin main campus is located at 1701 W. Ben White Blvd, STE. 100, Austin, Texas 78704.

Phone: 512-432-1400

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and two venues – all supported by a staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the Frost Bank Center, Toyota Field and STAR Complex. In November 2021, SS&E broke ground on The Rock at La Cantera, a multiphase $500 million legacy project that extends across 45 acres and is home to the new Victory Capital Performance Center, a state-of-the-art training facility for the San Antonio Spurs, a 22-acre park, and Frost Plaza, a community-centered outdoor space. Future phases will feature a human performance research center and space for medical, hospitality and office use. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner Peter J. Holt.

Sarah Fischer
Southern Careers Institute
+1 214-241-7200
sarah.fischer@scitexas.edu

You just read:

Southern Careers Institute and the San Antonio Spurs to Host Career Exploration Event

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more