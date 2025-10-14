New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies to Hold Business Meeting in Rochester and New York City

NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT:The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies (NYSCCRR) will hold a Business Meeting on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at two locations – Rochester and New York City – to discuss the Commission’s ongoing work examining the impact and harms of the legacy of slavery and systemic discrimination in New York State.WHEN:Friday, Oct. 24, 202510 a.m. – 2 p.m.WHERE:Rochester, NY – Neighborhood Hub, 1st Floor Auditorium, 616 N. Goodman St, Rochester, NY 14609 (Click to get directions) New York, NY – FPWA Conference Center, 40 Broad St, New York, NY 10004 (Click to get directions) ATTENDING COMMISSIONERS:Rochester, NY – Dr. Seanelle Hawkins, Tim HoguesNew York, NY – Jennifer Jones Austin, Dr. Ron Daniels, Linda Tarrant-Reid, Rev. Dr. Deborah Jenkins, Dr. Darrick HamiltonWHY IT MATTERS:The NYSCCRR is charged with studying the history and enduring impact of slavery and systemic discrimination in New York State. The Commission’s business meetings are a critical step in developing recommendations for reparative justice.ADDITIONAL INFO:The Business Meeting is open to the public for observation. Meeting materials and updates will be available at www.ny.gov/reparations View past meetings and public agendas: https://www.ny.gov/new-york-state-community-commission-reparations-remedies/new-york-state-community-commission-1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.