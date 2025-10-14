New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies to Hold Business Meeting in Rochester and New York City
The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies (NYSCCRR) will hold a Business Meeting on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at two locations – Rochester and New York City – to discuss the Commission’s ongoing work examining the impact and harms of the legacy of slavery and systemic discrimination in New York State.
WHEN:
Friday, Oct. 24, 2025
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WHERE:
Rochester, NY – Neighborhood Hub, 1st Floor Auditorium, 616 N. Goodman St, Rochester, NY 14609 (Click to get directions)
New York, NY – FPWA Conference Center, 40 Broad St, New York, NY 10004 (Click to get directions)
ATTENDING COMMISSIONERS:
Rochester, NY – Dr. Seanelle Hawkins, Tim Hogues
New York, NY – Jennifer Jones Austin, Dr. Ron Daniels, Linda Tarrant-Reid, Rev. Dr. Deborah Jenkins, Dr. Darrick Hamilton
WHY IT MATTERS:
The NYSCCRR is charged with studying the history and enduring impact of slavery and systemic discrimination in New York State. The Commission’s business meetings are a critical step in developing recommendations for reparative justice.
ADDITIONAL INFO:
The Business Meeting is open to the public for observation. Meeting materials and updates will be available at www.ny.gov/reparations.
View past meetings and public agendas: https://www.ny.gov/new-york-state-community-commission-reparations-remedies/new-york-state-community-commission-1
