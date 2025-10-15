Corey Jackson Endorses Proposition 50 to Strengthen Democratic Processes and Protect Black Representation in California

"This isn’t politics as usual; it’s an emergency for our democracy," said Calif. Assembly member Dr. Corey Jackson

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California State Assembly member Dr. Corey Jackson announced his strong support for Proposition 50, a measure designed to enhance the fairness of the redistricting process in California and oppose Republican efforts to undermine the democratic process. He joins the Legislative Black Caucus, the United Domestic Workers (UDW), the California Teachers Association (CTA), and Governor Gavin Newsom in supporting Prop 50."This isn’t politics as usual; it’s an emergency for our democracy," Jackson stated. "Trump’s scheme to rig the next election poses a serious threat to democracy, and especially to Blacks; Proposition 50 provides an important mechanism to ensure voters have a say in how district boundaries are drawn in California."Jackson emphasized that Proposition 50 will empower California voters rather than unelected commissions, stating, "On November 4th, Prop 50 allows every voter to have a voice in redistributing districts throughout the State, making the process far more transparent and democratic."He further condemned the current administration’s policies, emphasizing the importance of checking unchecked power. "We must do everything we can to oppose anti-Black actions and protect the rights we've fought so hard to win. Proposition 50 helps amplify our voices by keeping federal and state powers accountable."Jackson further stated that supporting Proposition 50 aligns with efforts to oppose President Trump’s destructive policies that cut vital services, especially those being provided to the underserved citizenry, such as Medicaid, IHSS, and SNAP:He points to the fact that "MAGA Republicans have cut billions from Medicaid and other programs, which risk lives and livelihoods. Proposition 50 is a step toward restoring funding and replacing harmful politicians with those committed to our well-being."The measure also addresses economic concerns, with Jackson stating:"Trump and his allies have broken their promises to lower costs, instead raising prices through harmful tariffs. Proposition 50 gives us a chance to elect representatives who will prioritize lowering costs for working families."Dr. Jackson concludes, "This is about fairness, representation, and protecting our democracy. I urge every Californian to support Proposition 50 to ensure our voices are heard and our communities are protected."About Assembly member Dr. Corey A. JacksonAssembly member Dr. Corey A. Jackson, DSW, MSW, represents California's 60th Assembly District. Elected in 2022 and reelected in 2024, he chairs the Human Services Committee and its Budget Subcommittee. With a background in education and community service, he previously served on Riverside County's Board of Education, representing the communities of Riverside, Moreno Valley, Perris, and Mead Valley. He is also the founder and CEO of SBX Youth and Family Services, which aims to break the cycle of poverty and violence through mentoring, education, and community organizing. His advocacy led to a historic settlement for youth fairness, especially for youth of color. He graduated from CSU San Bernardino in political science and earned both a Master’s and a Doctor of Social Work from California Baptist University.-30-Media Contact:

