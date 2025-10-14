CertX Selected for the EU’s EUR 7.3 Million RobustifAI Project

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CertX, part of SGS, is pleased to have been selected as the primary assessment provider for the EU’s EUR 7.3 million RobustifAI project.Building on the EU’s competitiveness in constructing dependable complex systems, RobustifAI aims to develop a rigorous design and deployment methodology for ensuring reliable, robust and trustworthy Generative AI (GenAI).The three-year project has united 18 leading partners from over 10 EU countries, as well as Switzerland and India. The goal is to help the EU gain a leading position in sustainable and socially beneficial AI advancements, as well as strengthen its vision that technical advances and societal benefits can be achieved together.Vincent Sabot, CEO of CertX, congratulated his team. He commented: “We are thrilled to take part in the prestigious RobustifAI initiative. Participation shows CertX’s strength and reputation as a thought leader in assessing AI.“GenAI has changed how machines understand and create content, but it still faces robustness and reliability-related challenges. Everyone involved is excited to drive the project forward, utilizing our decades of digital trust leadership and expertise in AI.”GenAI models, often built on foundation models, are powerful and transformative forms of AI. However, it has notable shortcomings, including hallucinations or bias that can lead to misuse or hinder its widespread adoption and positive societal and economic impacts. These shortcomings stem from three key areas: technical, operational and user robustness.RobustifAI hopes to address GenAI’s limitations by integrating human needs and symbolic reasoning into the design of GenAI systems.It is focusing on foundation models in human cyber-physical systems (HCPS), which combine computation, networking, humans and physical processes to monitor and control real-world environments. This has applications in many sectors, including robotics, automotive, healthcare, industrial automation and IT infrastructure.RobustifAI’s approach will be tested in real-world use cases across three distinct sectors: automotive, service robotics and cybersecurity.It is also actively contributing to ongoing related EU initiatives, such as AI-BOOST concerning AI challenges, and other projects on AI efficiency, autonomous vehicles and service robots.For more information on SGS and CertX’s digital trust services, visit www.sgs.com or https://certx.com/ About CertXCertX is a certification specialist in cybersecurity, AI and functional safety. Founded in 2018 as a spin-off from the School of Engineering of Fribourg (HES-SO), Switzerland, CertX has a team of highly skilled employees and, as part of SGS, will enhance SGS’s first-mover advantage in high-assurance cybersecurity and AI certification.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.