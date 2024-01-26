Forensic Psychiatrist Analyzes How Becky Hill Could Be Alex Murdaugh's Ticket to New Trial
EINPresswire.com/ -- “Alex Murdaugh may have found his 'get out of jail free’ card in the likes of Rebecca Hill, the Clerk of Court during his double murder trial, The State of South Carolina v. Richard Alexander Murdaugh,” cautions Forensic Psychiatrist and Trial Expert, Witness Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H. (www.expertwitnessforensicpsychiatrist.com). “Murdaugh’s attorneys are going full blast in their attempts to overturn his conviction, and Becky Hill is under two investigations for allegations concerning her interactions with the jury and using her elected position for personal gain."
Dr. Lieberman's latest Inside The Criminal Mind column, is called, "Could Becky Hill Be Alex Murdaugh's Ticket to New Trial?” Her columns, in Front Page Detectives, analyze the top cases, criminals and trials of today’s news - from Prince Andrew to Johnny Depp to Bryan Kohberger, Murdaugh and many others.
Dr. Lieberman read Rebecca Hill's now-controversial book, Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders and analyzed it, in view of the current allegations against her. “Becky expected this book to open doors for her to become a bestselling author of many books. Instead, it's destroying her life. She’s accused of trying to sway the jury against Alex Murdaugh, but ironically, if his defense attorneys can prove their allegations of jury tampering, she will become his ticket to a new trial."
Dr. Lieberman’s analyses come from training in Forensic Psychiatry at Bellevue in NYC, the quintessential place where the most notorious criminals are sent, and experience working as a trial expert witness on hundreds of criminal (and civil) cases - from rapists to robbers, and murderers to madmen.
Column called “Inside The Criminal Mind: Could Becky Hill Be Alex Murdaugh's Ticket to New Trial?"
Link: https://www.frontpagedetectives.com/p/becky-hill-murdaughs-ticket-new-trial
Video: Dr. Lieberman on Court TV - Analyzing Murdaugh Trial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJ-767TDQ04&t=3s
Recent Video: Dr Carole Lieberman on Court TV Talking About Murdaugh/Becky Hill:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dudTCTOVUP0
Dr. Lieberman can answer:
- What clues does Becky Hill’s book provide as to whether she committed jury tampering or not?
- What else does tell us about her?
- How did this scandal erupt? Was she naïve, or overly self-promotional, or did she intentionally try to get him found guilty?
- Where a jury member had been sexually abused and influenced the other jurors?
- What is it like being a forensic psychiatrist/trial expert witness? What are some of the cases you’ve worked on?
About Carole Lieberman, M.D.
Carole Lieberman, M.D., known as America's Psychiatrist, is a Board-Certified Beverly Hills psychiatrist. She is also a bestselling and award-winning author of several books and has written chapters and forewords for books including: Missing Without a Trace, Beyond a Reasonable Doubt, Tragedy in Sedona and Divorcing a Narcissist. She is also the author of the upcoming book, Murder By TV: A Descent into Madness, the story of the Jenny Jones Talk Show Murder for which she was the defense psychiatrist.
Dr. Lieberman is a TV News-Talk commentator on today’s headlines from a psychological and socio-political point of view. When Dr. Carole isn't seeing patients or testifying at trials as a Forensic Psychiatrist/Expert Witness, she's working as a three-time, Emmy-honored TV personality who has appeared on Oprah, the Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN, FOX News, HLN, ET, ABC, CBS, NBC, Oxygen, Court TV, Law and Crime and many more. She was trained at NYU-Bellevue and at Anna Freud's London Clinic. She has served on the Clinical Faculty of UCLA's Neuropsychiatric Institute for years.
Website:
http://www.expertwitnessforensicpsychiatrist.com
About Front Page Detectives
Readers get the latest crime news and updates from an exclusive team of reporters, investigators, and experts, who deliver true crime sagas, breaking crime news, cold case updates, missing persons alerts, and more.
Front Page Detectives is a new take on true crime and comes at a time when interest in the subject is at an all-time high, thanks to an explosion of crime documentaries on major television channels.
Media Contact:
Mark L. Goldman
