General Session Speakers Announced for 17th Annual International Biomass Conference & Expo
Produced by Biomass Magazine and BBI International, the event is the largest gathering of biomass industry stakeholders in the world.RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomass Magazine has announced the general session speakers for the 17th Annual International Biomass Conference & Expo taking place March 4-6, 2024 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia. The conference will begin on Monday, March 4 at 1:00 pm (EST) and will be open to all registered attendees.
The general session will be held Tuesday, March 5 from 9:00 am-11:00 am (EST). Attendees will be able to take in content from organization and association executives representing the broader bioenergy industry. The industry leaders below will each give a 15-minute presentation. A group question-and-answer session will be held with all executives following the final presentation.
• Tim Portz, Executive Director, Pellet Fuels Institute
• Elizabeth Woodworth, Interim Executive Director, U.S. Industrial Pellet Association
• Patrick Serfass, Executive Director, American Biogas Council
• Paul Winters, Director of Public Affairs and Federal Communications, Clean Fuels Alliance America
• Carrie Annand, Executive Director, Biomass Power Association
“We are excited to bring the International Biomass Conference & Expo to Richmond, Virgina,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, marketing & sales for Biomass Magazine. “There are many biomass power facilities, pellet mill plants and RNG projects near or within driving distance of Richmond. The activity within the industry is very abundant within the region.”
Two annual industry awards will also be given out during the general session: the Groundbreaker of the Year Award and the Excellence in Bioenergy Award. These awards are designed to help recognize those individuals and companies who have contributed and helped build the bioenergy industry. Nominations for both awards can be submitted here by January 26.
Concurrent sessions will be running March 4–6 at the show. Speakers will discuss a variety of topics in the biomass industry under the following categories:
• Pellets & Densified Biomass
• Biomass Power & Thermal
• Biogas & Renewable Natural Gas (RNG)
• Advanced Biofuels & Biobased Chemicals
• Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)
Tim Portz, program developer for BBI International, expressed enthusiasm about the substantial number of abstract submissions received. He stated, “the agenda for the International Biomass Conference & Expo is comprehensive, diverse, and covers a wide range of topics related to biomass-to-energy strategies.”
