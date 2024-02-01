Access Fixtures Announces The Best LED High Bay Lights for 2024

Best Unique High Bay Light with Convenient Features Best Maximal Efficiency High Bay Light for Indoor Applications Best Most Powerful High Bay Light for Large Facilities

Discover the noteworthy LED High Bay Lights for 2024, as each High Bay Light excels in a specific segment. Explore the selected options for the year.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting, today announced the launch of their eagerly awaited 2024 Best LED High Bay Lights featuring three tailored designs.

HIIO LED high bays offer user-friendly design, selectable Kelvin (4K, 45K, 5K), and adjustable wattage (100W, 120W, 150W or 135W, 180W, 240W). They provide excellent illumination with a glare-reduction lens, 80+CRI LEDs, and robust die-cast aluminum housing. IP65 wet location rating and 6KV surge protection ensure durability. Affordable and versatile, it is ideal for factories, warehouses, sports arenas, gas stations, etc. A reliable choice for commercial, industrial, and gym lighting in 2024.

OTOK LED high bays offer selectable wattage (80W, 125W, 180W, or 200W, 240W, 290W) and Kelvin options (4000K, 4500K, 5000K). The 0-10v dimmable driver, surge protection, and durable aluminum housing ensure longevity. It’s suitable for various indoor applications with versatile mounting options. Optional features include an OCC sensor for energy savings and a backup battery for power outages.

UPTA LED high bay lights provide up to 160 lumens per watt in a wattage range of 40 to 960 watts, offering over 150,000 lumens per fixture. With a patented spill light control system, advanced optics, and customizable Kelvin, they ensure uniform anti-glare illumination. The superior heat sink design gives an EXTREME-LIFE rating of L70 @ 200,000 hours, reducing downtime. Additional options include dimming drivers, voltage choices, power cord lengths, bird spikes, safety features, and remote control.

“Each best-in-class option shines in its designated category, showcasing why it stands out as the premier choice for this year,” said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild.

These high bay lights offer customizable features, including selectable Kelvin (4000K, 4500K, or 5000K) and adjustable wattage. Glare reduction features, like polycarbonate lenses and 80+ CRI LEDs, enhance visibility. Premium diffuser lenses provide high optical efficiency, uniformity, and wide coverage. Some models achieve a maximum wattage of 960, with lumens per watt reaching up to 160, delivering over 150,000 lumens. The heat sink design ensures an extended lifespan with an L70 rating of 200,000 hours for virtually maintenance-free performance.

