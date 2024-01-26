Explore the Diverse Activities at Dolphin Cove Montego Bay
Situated in the landscapes of Jamaica, Dolphin Cove Montego Bay has gained a reputation for its commitment to marine life preservation.
Dolphin Cove Montego Bay, part of The Dolphin Company, park operator with global presence, invites visitors to discover a variety of entertainment and adventure opportunities.
— said Gonzalo Pacheco, General Manager at Dolphin Cove.
Interactive Programs with Dolphins
Dolphin Cove Montego Bay offers the opportunity to immerse oneself in the aquatic world and connect with these intelligent marine mammals. Visitors can engage in experiences such as Dolphin Royal Swim, Dolphin Swim Adventure, and Dolphin Encounter, where close interaction with these majestic animals provides an educational and fun-filled experience.
Excursions for Cruise Travelers
Dolphin Cove Montego Bay is proud to be a favorite destination for cruise travelers. Conveniently located near the port, it is the perfect choice for those looking to make the most of their time ashore during their stop in Ocho Rios. Our proximity to the cruise port makes it easy for travelers to include a visit to Dolphin Cove in their cruise itinerary.
Adventures Suited for the Whole Family
Whether planning a vacation or things to do in Jamaica or just seeking diverse activities in Montego Bay, Dolphin Cove offers options for all ages. From a dolphin swim program in Montego Bay to exploring the natural beauty of Jamaica on our excursions, there's something for every family member to enjoy.
“We are thrilled to showcase the diverse range of activities available at Dolphin Cove Montego Bay. We believe that our park offers a unique and educational experience for all visitors, and we are excited to share it with the world,” said Gonzalo Pacheco, General Manager at Dolphin Cove.
Dolphin Cove Montego Bay is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests. The park follows strict safety protocols and guidelines to ensure the well-being of both visitors and animals. With its stunning location and exciting activities, shore excursions in Montego Bay, Jamaica at Dolphin Cove are a must-visit destination.
About The Dolphin Company
For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, has provided 'The Experience of a Lifetime' to more than 21 million visitors at its 32 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while raising awareness of the importance of animal welfare, preservation, and care of the environment. More information at www.thedolphinco.com
Dolphin Cove Montego Bay