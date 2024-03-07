Interactive Dolphin Programs at Dolphin Discovery Grand Cayman
Dolphin Discovery Grand Cayman offers visitors the opportunity to participate in dolphin swim programs while teaching them aspects related to their care.
Our interactive programs are carefully designed to provide visitors with the opportunity to acquire knowledge about marine life and enjoy close interactions with dolphins."GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, CAYMAN ISLANDS, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dolphin Discovery Grand Cayman, located on the island of the same name and a member of The Dolphin Company family, a park operator with global presence, offers visitors the opportunity to participate in dolphin swim programs while teaching them aspects related to their nutrition, reproduction, and nursing, as well as providing some tips on environmental care.
Formed by three islands, the Cayman Islands are a British overseas territory in the Caribbean Sea. Grand Cayman, being the largest one and located 240 km south of Cuba, 722 km south of Miami, and 290 km northwest of Jamaica, is the destination of many tourists who arrive looking for experiences related to marine life, which is why interactive programs with dolphins become very popular activities.
The dolphin swim programs at Dolphin Discovery Grand Cayman include different options for participants. These programs allow interacting with dolphins in a safe and controlled environment, offering various activities depending on the chosen program, such as hand target, handshake, and swimming with these marine mammals.
Dolphin Discovery Grand Cayman offers three main programs:
Dolphin Lover’s Swim
Designed for all ages, this program is performed on a submerged platform and combines learning and entertainment by providing information about the life and anatomy of dolphins and allowing moments of interaction between them and the visitors. The interactions included in this experience are the hand target and handshake.
Dolphin Swim Adventure Experience
This program includes activities such as receiving a kiss, a hug, and participating in a belly ride with the dolphins, where the marine mammal swims backwards and pulls the visitor along.
Dolphin Royal Swim
This program offers more intense interactions with dolphins, such as the foot push, where two dolphins propel visitors from the soles of their feet up. Another activity is the dorsal tow, where participants hold onto the dorsal fins of the dolphin to be taken on a speed ride through the water. This experience also includes a hug, a kiss, a hand target, and a handshake.
“Our interactive programs are carefully designed to provide visitors with the opportunity to acquire knowledge about marine life and enjoy close interactions with dolphins in a safe, educational, friendly, and respectful environment,” commented Marco Ortiz, General Manager of Dolphin Discovery Grand Cayman.
These programs, aimed at promoting understanding and appreciation of marine life, are rigorously supervised by marine mammals specialists, who ensure the safety of both participants and animals, thus guaranteeing an environment conducive to learning and interaction. Also this is a must do for the Grand Cayman shore excursions visitors.
About Dolphin Discovery
Dolphin Discovery has contributed, for more than 28 years, to the study and conservation of marine mammals, creating bonds of love and respect through the best experience of interaction with these species. The 12 habitats that comprise Dolphin Discovery in Mexico and the Caribbean have welcomed more than 12 million people throughout its history, and it is proudly part of The Dolphin Company, a worldwide park operator. For more information visit https://www.dolphindiscovery.com/
About The Dolphin Company
For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, park operator with a global presence, has provided “The Experience of a Lifetime” to more than 21 million visitors in its 32 parks, dolphin habitats and marinas around the world. With presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while raising awareness among its visitors about the importance of animal welfare, preservation and care of the environment. For more information, visit www.thedolphinco.com
