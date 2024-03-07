Selvatica Promotes Environmental Awareness Through Its Program "Seed of Life"
Renowned adventure park in Cancun and member of The Dolphin Company family, presents its social commitment program called “Seed Of Life"
At Selvatica, we believe that responsible tourism is not just an option but a shared responsibility.”CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MéXICO, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selvatica, a renowned adventure park in Cancun and member of The Dolphin Company family, presents its social commitment program called "Seed Of Life," an initiative designed to integrate visitors into concrete environmental preservation practices. This program has evolved as an essential component in the park's ecological management, highlighting its commitment to social responsibility and sustainability.
Alternative tourism, characterized by its focus on direct and constant interaction with wildlife and nature, has been an integral component of Selvatica's mission and vision. In line with the principles of this philosophy, "Seed Of Life" allows visitors to go beyond the experience of a conventional recreational Riviera Maya zip line tour, actively participating in the restoration and preservation of the environment. Selvatica proposes that, at the end of a day of adventure in the Mayan jungle, participants leave a tangible mark by planting a tree seed in expired helmets from the same park. Each visitor can personalize their contribution by placing their name at the planting location, leaving a visual testament of their participation in this environmental project.
The initiative arises in response to the growing concern about deforestation and the consequent release of carbon into the atmosphere, factors contributing to environmental degradation. Hence, the fundamental objective of the program is to raise awareness by emphasizing the importance of planting seeds that will, over time, grow into trees. This gesture not only positively contributes to the environment but also establishes green areas for future generations.
Since its inception, “Seed Of Life” has experienced notable growth, with the planting of over 300,000 trees to date. This figure reflects a measurable impact on reducing the carbon footprint, surpassing 7.8 million tons. The ongoing participation of visitors strengthens Selvatica’s commitment to environmental preservation.
“At Selvatica, we believe that responsible tourism is not just an option but a shared responsibility. Seed Of Life, more than a program, is a call to action and a space where the connection with nature translates into concrete actions. Each seed planted is a step towards a greener and more balanced future,” commented Ulises Manjarrez, General Manager of Selvatica.
Through “Seed Of Life”, Selvatica reaffirms its commitment, becoming an active agent in building a more sustainable environment, protecting the Mayan jungle and its biodiversity.
About Selvatica
Selvatica, located in Puerto Morelos, has been offering authentic adventure experiences in a natural environment since 2005. It is a park that offers visitors tours outside their comfort zone, with a high dose of adrenaline, education, and entertainment within a 100% themed, safe and highly personalized environment. It offers ziplines, bungee swing, ATV rides, visits to cenotes and activities immersed in the jungle of Quintana Roo. It is proudly part of The Dolphin Company family, a park operator with global presence. For more information, visit www.selvatica.com.mx
About The Dolphin Company
For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a park operator with global presence, has provided “The Experience of a Lifetime” to more than 21 million visitors in its 32 parks, dolphin habitats and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while raising awareness among its visitors about the importance of animal welfare, preservation and care of the environment. For more information, visit www.thedolphinco.com
