Curly Hair Bobby Network Launches into the New Year and Onto You42
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ringing in the New Year with a burst of creative energy, You42 is thrilled to announce the launch of the Curly Hair Bobby Network. Spearheaded by social media sensation Bobby Trusty, popularly known as Curly Hair Bobby, this new network is set to captivate audiences with an array of dynamic content.
Originating from Denver, Colorado, Curly Hair Bobby has been a dominant force on social media since 2019. His unique blend of vlogs and lip-sync videos have earned him over two million followers across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, solidifying his status as an influential content creator.
The Curly Hair Bobby Network on You42 features an exclusive collection of videos and shorts by Bobby, alongside content from his talented circle of friends. This includes music and videos from rising artists like J. Sturdyy, Tory Elle, Mzjazebell, among others. The Network also features Bobby's previous venture, “Cooking Up a Convo” with FunnyMan Gaitlin.
"As a creator, my goal is to constantly innovate and entertain," said Bobby. "The You42 platform is the perfect place to build a supportive and inspiring community. I'm thrilled to be part of this creative collective."
Ashley Johnson, President of You42, expressed enthusiasm for Bobby's involvement. "Bobby exemplifies the kind of energy and talent we love to see at You42. His Network is a valuable addition to our community, and we're excited to see it thrive."
Fans eagerly anticipating fresh content from Curly Hair Bobby and his friends can tune into the Curly Hair Bobby Network, exclusively on You42.
About You42
You42 is a digital entertainment company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 2007, the company has created videos, animation, music, games, podcasts, and movies, establishing You42 as a globally recognized content creator. By granting full control to creators, You42 is rebooting the entertainment industry, reimagining an ecosystem that optimizes discovery, eases distribution fatigue, and generates new revenue streams. Please contact press@you42.com or visit you42inc.com for more information.
