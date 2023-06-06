CKS Network Gives Atlanta Creatives a New Online Home
Photographer/entrepreneur Cam Kirk launches creator-focused content site, powered by You42
My mission is to give creatives a place where they can express themselves without limits and pursue their dreams.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the world of hip-hop photography and beyond, Cam Kirk has been a creative force and trendsetter for nearly a decade. Headquartered in Atlanta, he has cultivated an oasis for downtown’s rising artistic culture through Cam Kirk Studios, providing space, resources, and expertise to all types of creators. Now, he’s taking that same philosophy online with the CKS Content Streaming Network, powered by the You42 platform.
“My mission is to give creatives a place where they can express themselves without limits and pursue their dreams,” said Kirk. “The CKS Network gives me the opportunity to expand my vision. We’re taking the experience of my physical space at Cam Kirk Studios and translating that into the online world.”
The CKS Network launches with several collections of content for both creators and fans. Three seasons of “Behind the Cam” will be available, including episodes that follow Kirk as he works with stars like Future, Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill, and Cam Newton. “Night School” features expert creators discussing topics like graphic design and videography, while “Tips and Techniques” goes even deeper with in-depth guides to aperture, camera care, lighting, depth of field, and more. There are also plans to livestream events from Cam Kirk Studios on the CKS Network, including future installments of “Night School.”
As a photographer, Kirk got his start after graduating from Atlanta’s Morehouse College. He found early success in 2015 with the Trap God exhibit, which featured unreleased photographs of rapper Gucci Mane displayed in an abandoned church alongside live performers, concluding with a video shoot for Young Thug. In addition to exhibiting at Art Basel in Miami, Kirk has worked with stars including Young Jeezy, T.I., 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, The Migos, Yo Gotti, and DJ Khaled.
“As an Atlanta-based company, we’re always excited to team up with local innovators who are making a global impact,” said You42 President Ashley Johnson. “Cam is one of the most trusted photographers in hip-hop. Now, he’s taking the knowledge and passion that made him a success and using it to inspire and elevate a new generation of artists. That vision makes the CKS Network a great fit for the creator-focused features we offer through the You42 Platform.”
To keep up with the latest from Cam Kirk, head to the CKS Network on You42.
About You42
You42 is a digital entertainment company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 2007, the company has created videos, animation, music, games, podcasts, and movies, establishing You42 as a globally recognized content creator. By granting full control to creators, You42 is rebooting the entertainment industry, reimagining an ecosystem that optimizes discovery, eases distribution fatigue, and generates new revenue streams. Please contact press@you42.com or visit you42inc.com for more information.
