Killer Mike Launches the High & Holy Tour Network on You42
Legendary rapper celebrates 2023 tour by partnering with Atlanta-based creator platformATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As he wraps up his nationwide High & Holy Tour, Killer Mike is launching a new content Network. Powered by Atlanta-based creator platform You42, the Killer Mike Network gives fans inside access from the tour and beyond, including concert footage, interviews, and behind-the-scenes clips.
A member of the acclaimed Dungeon Family and half of the Grammy-nominated duo, Run the Jewels, Killer Mike is touring in support of his latest release, MICHAEL, his first solo album since 2012’s critically lauded R.A.P. Music. Praised by critics and fans, MICHAEL is a deeply personal project, mixing honest, autobiographical lyrics with arrangements that span the eras of Southern Rap. The album also features guest appearances from fellow rap legends like André 3000, Future, CeeLo Green, and more.
“When I was making MICHAEL, all I could think about was what it would be like bringing it to life on tour. You42 is helping me do that and now on their platform I get to take people even deeper into the world of MICHAEL.”
Following the High & Holy Tour, Mike will continue to engage with his fans through the Killer Mike Network, posting interviews, updates, and videos that reflect his diverse range of interests and activism. Fans can also join in by creating their own channels that could be featured on the Killer Mike Network.
“Teaming up with a legend on the level of Killer Mike to create this Network has been a dream come true,” said You42 President Ashley Johnson. “He’s an independently-minded artist who isn’t afraid to speak his mind, and that’s the type of creator we want on our platform.”
Make sure to pick up a copy of MICHAEL, and follow the Killer Mike Network on You42.
About You42
You42 is a digital entertainment company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 2007, the company has created videos, animation, music, games, podcasts, and movies, establishing You42 as a globally recognized content creator. By granting full control to creators, You42 is rebooting the entertainment industry, reimagining an ecosystem that optimizes discovery, eases distribution fatigue, and generates new revenue streams. Please contact press@you42.com or visit you42inc.com for more information.
