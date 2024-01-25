Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,282 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,950 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE           

CASE#:24A4000139

TROOPER: Trooper Butler                                

STATION: St. Johnsbury                

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 1/7/24 1056 hours

LOCATION: Walden, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Bruce Melendy           

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

 

VICTIM: Norbert Rowell

AGE: 83

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a citizen dispute on VT RT 15 in Walden, VT. Throughout the course of the investigation Troopers discovered that Bruce Melendy had caused damage to farming equipment belonging to Norbert Rowell. Melendy was later located and issued a citation to appear in court for unlawful mischief and released.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 02/26/2024 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Ryan Butler & K9 Cobra

St. Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more