St. Johnsbury / Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24A4000139

TROOPER: Trooper Butler

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1/7/24 1056 hours

LOCATION: Walden, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Bruce Melendy

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

VICTIM: Norbert Rowell

AGE: 83

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a citizen dispute on VT RT 15 in Walden, VT. Throughout the course of the investigation Troopers discovered that Bruce Melendy had caused damage to farming equipment belonging to Norbert Rowell. Melendy was later located and issued a citation to appear in court for unlawful mischief and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 02/26/2024 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Ryan Butler & K9 Cobra

St. Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111