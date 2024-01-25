St. Johnsbury / Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A4000139
TROOPER: Trooper Butler
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1/7/24 1056 hours
LOCATION: Walden, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Bruce Melendy
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
VICTIM: Norbert Rowell
AGE: 83
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a citizen dispute on VT RT 15 in Walden, VT. Throughout the course of the investigation Troopers discovered that Bruce Melendy had caused damage to farming equipment belonging to Norbert Rowell. Melendy was later located and issued a citation to appear in court for unlawful mischief and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 02/26/2024 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Ryan Butler & K9 Cobra
St. Johnsbury Barracks
