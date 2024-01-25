BOSS Audio Systems Welcomes Nick Sugino as New Inside Salesman
BOSS Audio Systems, a leader in 12 Volt aftermarket audio and video products, is pleased to announce that Nick Sugino has joined its dynamic sales team.OXNARD, CALIF, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSS Audio Systems, a leader in 12 Volt aftermarket audio and video products, is pleased to announce that Nick Sugino has joined its dynamic sales team. With a wealth of experience in the mobile audio industry, Nick brings a valuable skill set that aligns seamlessly with BOSS Audio Systems' commitment to delivering high-quality products to its customers.
Nick's journey includes significant roles at Breakers Stereo, Scosche Industries, and Wavtech, where he honed his expertise within the industry. In his new capacity at BOSS Audio as an Inside Sales Representative, Nick will actively contribute to driving revenue and fostering strong customer relationships. He will focus on lead generation, customer outreach through various communication channels, CRM management, sales support and reporting, market research, and working towards achieving sales targets and goals set by the company.
Matthew Delgado, Director of Sales at BOSS Audio Systems, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Nick Sugino to our growing team. His diverse skill set and industry experience make him a valuable asset to our sales team.”
Sugino’s proficiency in various aspects of the mobile audio industry aligns perfectly with the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge products and a premium sound experience to its customers. BOSS Audio Systems is excited to welcome Nick and looks forward to leveraging his extensive experience and versatile skill set to enhance the team's capabilities and drive continued success.
