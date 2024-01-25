ISMRM Appoints Anne-Marie Kahrovic as Executive Director after 6-Month Search
Culminating a Successful 6-Month Search for Leadership Excellence
I assure you that the future of our Society is in safe hands, and we all look forward to working under Anne-Marie's leadership.”CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) and International Society for MR Radiographers & Technologists (ISMRT), a section of the ISMRM, is delighted to announce Anne-Marie Kahrovic as its new Executive Director, concluding a rigorous six-month search. With over eight years of experience and mentorship under outgoing Executive Director Roberta Kravitz, Anne-Marie brings a strategic vision and collaborative leadership to ISMRM.
— Derek K. Jones, Ph.D.
Chosen after a meticulous selection process, Anne-Marie's deep understanding of ISMRM's mission and her proven ability to drive strategic initiatives make her the ideal leader for the Society. In her interim role, she has already demonstrated a commitment to advancing magnetic resonance research and fostering collaboration within the ISMRM community.
Commenting on the appointment, ISMRM President Derek K. Jones, Ph.D., remarked, "I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Anne-Marie Kahrovic as the new Executive Director. Through our weekly calls and her role as Interim Executive Director, what shines through is her deep passion for our Society, her consummate professionalism, and her deep loyalty to the ISMRM and her team in the Central Office. I assure you that the future of our Society is in safe hands, and we all look forward to working under Anne-Marie's leadership."
Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Anne-Marie Kahrovic stated, "I am honored and excited to lead the ISMRM. I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Roberta Kravitz. I am deeply committed to this incredible community and the collaboration in advancing magnetic resonance research."
ISMRM remains dedicated to its mission of promoting communication, research, and development in magnetic resonance techniques. The Society extends appreciation to Roberta Kravitz for her service and welcomes Anne-Marie Kahrovic to her new role as Executive Director.
