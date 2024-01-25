Ottimate Announces Top AP Automation Software for Acumatica
With the release of Ottimate for Acumatica, Ottimate ensures its solution is fully customizable and tailored to even the most complex workflows.
We are the only AI-powered AP automation provider that can instantly capture, code, approve, & pay invoices of any size & complexity with approval rules that mimic existing workflows for Acumatica.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ottimate, the leading AP automation AI, has announced the launch of the #1 End-to-End AP automation software designed for Acumatica users. Ottimate for Acumatica requires zero-rework to fit Acumatica’s process via API integration.
— Barrett Boston, CEO of Ottimate
This Acumatica-specific solution matches purchase orders with 2 and 3-way capabilities, captures header and line item details with 99% accuracy, and allows customers to instantly map invoices by any dimension in Acumatica without the hassle of manual data entry. Ottimate’s revolutionary release supports the company's ultimate goal of providing its time-saving AP automation solution to new industries, no matter how simple or complex their needs.
Acumatica users can now enjoy superior AP automation functionality, offering them flexible AI-powered technology that enables them to truly automate accounts payable without cutting corners or making concessions. With the release of Ottimate for Acumatica, Ottimate ensures its solution is fully customizable and tailored to even the most complex workflows. Users can easily configure their platform in any way with any dimension like department, job, cost code, contract, GL, and more, allowing as much information as exists in their ERP to be represented in their account. Dimensions can be named and matched and used to create rules based on any input, creating an unparalleled experience tailored to their Acumatica experience and unique processes.
“The launch of Ottimate for Acumatica marks another incredible milestone in Ottimate’s growth that transforms the way Acumatica users manage accounts payable. We are the only AI-powered AP automation provider with the ability to instantly capture, code, approve, and pay invoices of any size and complexity with approval rules that mimic existing workflows and are compatible with any dimension,” - Barrett Boston, CEO of Ottimate.
This exciting announcement comes on the heels of major product releases that further bolster Ottimate’s position as the best AP automation technology in the space. Ottimate will continue to provide:
-Robust line-item detail that eliminates over 90% of manual accounting processes
-Instant invoice capture and coding at the header and line item level with 99% accuracy powered by industry-leading proprietary AI
-2 and 3-way PO match at the header and line item level, flagging discrepancies in item price and quantities
-Unlimited custom dimensions that are configurable based on rules of any complexity
-Payment automation for every invoice, from anywhere — all in a single system
-Easy integration to popular ERPs and accounting systems
Additionally, Ottimate takes a white-glove approach to customer support and the vendor enrollment process, ensuring that vendors are only set up with the payment modalities they prefer and making it easier for AP professionals to communicate any discrepancies on purchase orders, invoices, and items to their vendors directly in the application from any device. Customers can manage invoices and approve payments from the office, at home, or on the go through the mobile app.
About Ottimate (Formerly Plate IQ)
Ottimate is AP automation AI that provides a more innovative way for AP managers, approvers, controllers, and CFOs to work through the entire invoice lifecycle. With mature deep learning capabilities powered by AI, Ottimate learns your business and AP process down to the line item, supporting a custom approval and payment workflow. Ottimate eliminates over 90% of the manual accounting process and provides insights into invoices and spending, helping finance professionals uncover opportunities for growth. This means more strategic business decisions for CFOs and a better day-to-day for the entire team. Don’t just automate AP. Ottimate it. To learn more, visit ottimate.com.
