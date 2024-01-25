Ottimate Announces Top AP Automation Software for Acumatica

Ottimate Logo: Don't just automate AP. Ottimate it. Ottimate: Leading AP Automation Technology

With the release of Ottimate for Acumatica, Ottimate ensures its solution is fully customizable and tailored to even the most complex workflows.

We are the only AI-powered AP automation provider that can instantly capture, code, approve, & pay invoices of any size & complexity with approval rules that mimic existing workflows for Acumatica.” — Barrett Boston, CEO of Ottimate