PM asks to ensure petrol supply during Tết

VIETNAM, January 25 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed an official dispatch requesting ministries and agencies to ensure the supply of petroleum products for production and trade activities and people’s daily lives during the Tết holiday and after.

The dispatch said that recently, the Government and the PM have issued many documents directing ministries, agencies and businesses to drastically implement tasks and solutions to guarantee adequate supply, preventing a shortage of gasoline for the domestic market.

It said the global situation is forecast to continue being complex and unpredictable, affecting the price and supply of petroleum in global and domestic markets.

To ensure sufficient supply, Prime Minister Chính asks the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) to keep a close watch on the world and domestic petroleum markets, check and guide the allocation of petroleum and oil sources in line with the market situation.

The ministry is instructed to coordinate with relevant agencies to impose strict punishment on any organisations and individuals that violate regulations on petroleum trading, and at the same time have timely solutions to avoid affecting or interrupting the petroleum supply in localities, especially in the Tết holiday.

The minister should work to prevent supply disruption, while joining hands with relevant ministries and agencies to impose strict punishment on any organisations and individuals who violate petrol business activities.

The PM also requests the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to team up with the MoIT and major petroleum traders to adjust petrol prices in accordance with the current regulations and market, and ensure the harmonised benefits of the State, enterprises and people.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance is asked to work with the MoIT and traders to consider the adjustments of related costs that are used in calculating the prices of petrol products, and strictly carry out the regulations on electronic invoice issuance for each sale and data connection with the tax authority.

The Chairman of the Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises and the Ministry of Industry and Trade must direct the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) and the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) to pen rational production and distribution plans.

He ordered the Minister of Information and Communications to work with the MoIT and MoF to direct press agencies to provide the public with official, timely and accurate information on petrol supply. — VNS