Whitney M. Young Jr. 2024 Gala: Celebrating Courage Under Fire
The Greater Washington Urban League is excited to announce the return of the Whitney M. Young Jr. Gala, honoring those exemplifying Courage Under Fire.WASHINGTON, D.C., WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, D.C.
In response to overwhelming demand, the Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) is excited to announce the return of the Whitney M. Young Jr. Gala, a prestigious black-tie event honoring those exemplifying Courage Under Fire. This distinguished gathering is set to take place on Friday, March 15, 2024, at the renowned Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, March 15, 2024
Time: 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM EST
Location: Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, DC
Dress Code: Black Tie
Website: www.gwul.org/wmygala2024
This opulent affair will encompass a silent auction, an awards program, live entertainment, and an after-party celebration. Get ready to look your best and dance the night away at this amazing event for a great cause.
Greater Washington Urban League’s Impact:
GWUL catalyzes community transformation and individual growth through economic development, crisis intervention, and policy advocacy. Through unwavering support, GWUL has tripled its capacity to help the community. However, unmet needs persist.
Event Highlights:
Empowerment at Work : The gala makes its triumphant return! Revel in the celebration of GWUL Impact Awards, acknowledging those shaping positive change within our communities.
A Night to Remember: Immerse yourself in an evening of pure enjoyment, complemented by an open bar and a live concert. This is a return you won't want to miss – a night of elegance and purpose.
Key Highlights:
Engaging Awards Program: Notable honorees include:
Governor Wes Moore
63rd Governor of Maryland
Award: Leadership Impact Award
Biography: A native of Takoma Park, Wes Moore is Maryland’s first Black Governor in the state’s 246-year history and the third African American elected Governor in U.S. history. After the tragic loss of his father at age three, Moore's family moved to the Bronx before returning to Maryland at age 14. A graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy and College, Moore earned a Bachelor’s in international relations and economics at Johns Hopkins University. As the first Black Rhodes Scholar at Johns Hopkins, he earned a Master’s in international relations from Wolfson College at Oxford. Moore, a combat veteran, served as a White House Fellow and authored best-selling books. He founded BridgeEdU, a Baltimore-based business acquired by Edquity. Moore served as CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, distributing over $600 million to alleviate poverty. He has also worked in finance with Deutsche Bank and Citigroup. Moore and his wife Dawn Flythe Moore have two children – Mia, 12; and James, 10.*
Scotland Community
Award: Community Resilience Award
Scotland Community is one of the first pieces of land that Black people purchased in Montgomery County, Maryland. The neighborhood of 100 modest townhomes is nestled off Seven Locks Road in Potomac. William Dove purchased the 36 acres that the community sits on for $210 in 1880. Formerly enslaved people formed a community there first called Snakes Den but eventually renamed Scotland. Today residents of the 100 homes are flourishing and fighting back against systemic racism and cultural clashes in the region.*
Patrice Sulton
Founder & Executive Director, DC Justice Lab
Award: 2024 GWUL Champion of Justice Award
Biography: Patrice Sulton is an attorney, criminal justice reform advocate, community organizer, and law school professor. She is a driving force behind a movement to fundamentally transform the criminal justice system in Washington D.C., which has one of the highest incarceration rates in the country. Sulton served on the District of Columbia’s Criminal Code Reform Commission, comprehensively rewriting D.C.’s criminal code. She was also a member of the Police Reform Commission, recommending an overhaul of D.C.’s approach to public safety, and the Jails & Justice Task Force, publishing a plan to decarcerate by half and bring D.C.’s residents home to a safe environment.*
Chris Turner
Board Member, Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project
Award: Community Impact Award
Christopher Turner, born in Washington, D.C., in 1965, saw his dreams of joining the U.S. Air Force dashed in late 1984 when he was wrongfully arrested for the murder of Catherine Fuller. Despite innocence, he served nearly 26 years in prison before being released in 2010. Now employed by D.C. Public Schools, Chris actively supports newly released prisoners and serves on the boards of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project, Free Minds, and Healing Justice, advocating against wrongful convictions.
Registration: Secure a place by registering on www.gwul.org/wmygala2024
Sponsorship Opportunities:
Explore sponsorship possibilities and contribute to GWUL's mission by referring to the Sponsorship Deck.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Jael Louis
gwulgala@gwul.org
About GWUL:
For over 85 years, the Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) has stood as a major civil rights organization, advocating for Black and marginalized communities. Learn more at www.gwul.org.
Join the Conversation:
Follow GWUL on social media for event updates and highlights:
Facebook: @GWUL365
Twitter: @GWUL365
Instagram: @GWUL365
Jael Louis
Greater Washington Urban League
gwulgala@gwul.org