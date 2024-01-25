CBP Officers seize fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry intercepted a combined 291 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in the span of one week.

“CBP officers continue to perform their mission with vigilance and professionalism,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “They are able to maintain the flow of legitimate trade and travel while also executing their vital drug interdiction responsibilities.”

On Jan. 16, at the Ysleta port of entry, CBP officers intercepted a mixed load of 18.56 pounds of powdered fentanyl and 63.8 pounds of methamphetamine. The narcotics were located following a CBP canine alert during a primary inspection of a vehicle driven by 20-year-old male U.S. citizen.

Cocaine in propane tank.

On Jan. 18, at the Paso Del Norte border crossing, CBP officers intercepted 29.18 pounds of cocaine. The narcotics were located following a CBP canine alert and non-intrusive inspection of a vehicle driven by 38-year-old female Mexican citizen.

On Jan. 20, at the Marcelino Serna port of entry, Tornillo, Texas, CBP officers intercepted 23.36 pounds of cocaine. The discovery was made when CBP officers identified anomalies within a propane tank located in the trunk of a vehicle. Following a CBP canine search and non-intrusive inspection of the propane tank, nine cocaine-filled bundles were discovered. The driver was a 28-year-old Mexican citizen.

Later that same day at the Ysleta port of entry, CBP officers intercepted 100.95 pounds of marijuana. CBP officer discovered 86 marijuana-filled bundles located within the trunk area of a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old male U.S. citizen.

100.95-pound marijuana load.

On Jan. 23 at the Columbus port of entry, Columbus, New Mexico, CBP officers intercepted 55.55 pounds of methamphetamine. Following a CBP canine alert and thorough inspection multiple methamphetamine-filled bundles were located within the gas tank of a vehicle driven by 19-year-old male Mexican citizen.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for prosecution.