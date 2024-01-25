DCIM Leader Modius® Announces New Channel Leadership for OpenData®
Copie Davis Joins as VP of Channel Sales to Head Growing Channel Sales EffortSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modius Inc., a leading provider of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions, is proud to announce a new member of our Executive Team to help drive the continued growth of our flagship OpenData® product line.
Copie Davis joins the Modius team as our Vice President of Channel Sales. He will lead revenue generation for the company's channel efforts and further develop our reseller recruitment and support. He has focused the last 18 years on the Data Center Management space.
Copie comes to Modius as a veteran technology sales professional with over 20 years of experience in enterprise and channel sales, most of which have been at Schneider Electric and RF Code.
Copie holds a BA in Communications from Angelo State University in Texas.
"Copie's history of success in building lasting customer and channel relationships to generate revenue will position Modius for long-term success in the DCIM business," says Craig Compiano, President of Modius. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our team."
Copie is keen to join the Modius team. "I'm excited about Modius' innovative approach in the rapidly changing Data Center Management space. Craig and the team are delivering extraordinary DCIM products that the channel will love and profit from.”
Copie resides in Austin, Texas, with his wife Alicia. Their daughter is in her second year at Texas A&M University. He invites his business contacts to reach out to him at Copie.Davis @modius.com
About Modius
Modius Inc. is a world-leading end-to-end solution provider for managing the availability, capacity, and efficiency of critical facilities in data centers, smart buildings, telecommunications, and IoT (Internet of Things) environments.
OpenData®, our flagship offering, provides a comprehensive set of tools for managing the performance of mission-critical infrastructure, from integrating disparate devices to analytics to integrated dashboards.
