Gordon McKernan and Louisiana State University Gymnasts Aleah Finnegan and Konnor McClain Partner for Historic NIL Deal
Aleah Finnegan and Konnor McClain become Gordon McKernan’s debut NIL partners from LSU gymnastics.
Aleah and Konnor embody the core value of perseverance, one of the seven guiding principles of our firm.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partnerships with LSU gymnasts Aleah Finnegan and Konnor McClain.
— Gordon McKernan
Finnegan and McClain are two decorated all-around gymnasts who have made significant contributions to the gymnastics world. As Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys continues to expand in the NIL space, this marks another stride in the firm’s commitment to empowering student-athletes across various sports.
“I'm thrilled to welcome Aleah and Konnor to the Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys family through these groundbreaking NIL partnerships,” McKernan said.
Finnegan, a Filipino American athlete from Lee’s Summit, MO, was a part of the U.S. National Team that won gold at the 2019 Pan American Games and most recently qualified to represent the Philippines in the 2024 Olympics. Since competing at LSU, Aleah has achieved record-breaking scores and All-America honors. She will make program history this summer in Paris as the first active player on LSU’s roster to compete in the Olympics.
McClain, an 18-year-old native of Las Vegas, NV, made her college debut with the Tigers earlier this month while entering her fifth year as a U.S. National Team member. After winning the national title at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, back and hand injuries took her out of the 2022 World Championships. McClain has since recovered and has already seen success as a Tiger, scoring a perfect 10 on the uneven bars in her second-ever NCAA competition. She continues to work toward Paris 2024.
“Aleah and Konnor embody the core value of perseverance, one of the seven guiding principles of our firm,” said McKernan. “We're excited to support these resilient women beyond the mat and look forward to sharing more about their inspiring journeys.”
Finnegan and McClain bring diversity and unique perspectives to the Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys team, joining the other remarkable female athletes who have become a part of the firm’s legacy.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
