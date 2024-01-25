BKFC RETURNS TO HARD ROCK, HOLLYWOOD, FL FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2 AND ANNOUNCES FUBO TV STRATEGIC INVESTMENT

BKFC Fubo TV Partnership

LUIS PALOMINO VS. AUSTIN TROUT WELTERWEIGHT CLASH HEADLINES

PHILADEPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), a Triller property known as the world's fastest-growing combat sports promotion, is set to make its return to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL on February 2, 2024, with BKFC 57.

The headline event features a welterweight clash between BKFC #1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter Luis 'Baboon' Palomino and former boxing World Champion Austin 'No Doubt' Trout. Tickets for the event are now available on BKFC.com, and the President and Founder of BKFC, David Feldman, encourages fans to secure their tickets early for what promises to be another packed house at the Hard Rock venue.

Palomino, undefeated and celebrating his four-year anniversary with BKFC 57, faces the tough challenge of Trout, who expressed excitement about competing at the highest level of BKFC. In addition to the thrilling live matchups, BKFC announced a strategic investment from Fubo TV, a premier sports and streaming platform. The collaboration between Fubo and BKFC includes the broadcast of live events, the "BKFC Prospect Series,” and the development of a reality series named "BKFC: What's your Why?" aimed at creating an emotional connection between fighters and fans.

David Gandler, Founder & CEO of Fubo, has joined the BKFC Board of Directors. Feldman sees the Fubo investment as a significant milestone, validating BKFC's growth and evolution. The partnership is expected to boost viewership and distribution through Fubo’s extensive reach.

Feldman said, “The investment by Fubo is not only a milestone for BKFC because it signifies and validates our continuing growth and evolution, but also will increase viewership and distribution exponentially through Fubo’s extended reach on the Fubo Sports platforms."

Bobby Sarnevesht, CEO of Triller, BKFC’s majority owner, said, “I am very proud of this new partnership, as BKFC is the fastest growing combat sport in the world, we are very excited to bring it to the new audience. We have massive announcements coming up.”

The social media handles for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship are @BareKnuckleFC on Instagram, @BareKnuckleFC on Twitter, @BareKnuckleFC on Facebook, @BareKnuckleFightingChampionship on YouTube, and @BareKnuckleFC on TikTok. For more information, visit www.BKFC.com. For media inquiries and credentials, contact Bernie Bahrmasel at Double B Sports: +1 773 592-2986/Bernie@BKFC.com.

About Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC): BKFC is the first promotion permitted to hold a legal, sanctioned, and regulated bare-knuckle event in the United States since 1889, hosting bouts in a circular four-rope ring, with five (5) action-packed two (2) minute rounds. BKFC allows only established professionals in various combat sports to compete with a focus on fighter safety and has paved the way for a recognized professional combat sport.

About FuboTV: (FUBO: NYSE) FuboTV is the world’s only sports-focused live TV streaming service with top leagues and teams, plus popular shows, movies, and news for the entire household. Watch 200+ live TV channels, thousands of on-demand titles, and more on your TV, phone, tablet, computer and other devices.