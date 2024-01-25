Catalis Expands its Tax Payment Solutions into Connecticut
Town of Orange, Connecticut Selects Catalis to Modernize Tax Payment Options for Citizens
By leveraging our state-of-the-art technology & deep industry knowledge, Catalis is streamlining payments, enhancing financial transparency, and providing a wider array of payment options and methods.”TOWN OF ORANGE, CT, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalis, a leading provider of SaaS (Software as a Service) and digital payment solutions for governments, is extending its leading Tax Payment Solutions into Connecticut. The Town of Orange, CT has selected Catalis’ innovative tax payment solutions to streamline and modernize tax payment options for its citizens.
— Steve Ostroff, EVP, Catalis Payments
This initiative will equip the Town of Orange with modern tax payment solutions, offering a range of payment types including Real Estate Tax, Personal Property Tax, Motor Vehicle Tax, and Supplemental Motor Vehicle Tax. Accepted payment methods include the four major credit card brands, e-checks, PayPal, and PayPal Credit. Catalis payment solutions will seamlessly integrate with the Town’s QDS 5 Tax Collection System. This integration enables taxpayers to look up tax bills with ease, while also providing advanced functionality, including eAlerts, payment history, payment scheduling, and the ability to save multiple payment methods by registering with the service.
“The Town of Orange’s Tax Office is looking forward to all the efficiencies we stand to gain by moving forward with Catalis tax payment solutions,” said Tom Hurley, Town of Orange Tax Collector. “Specifically, the integration with the QDS 5 Tax Collection System was critical to this effort,” he added.
"We are excited to collaborate with the Town of Orange team, embarking on a transformative journey to modernize their tax payment solutions," said Steve Ostroff, EVP, Catalis Payments. "By leveraging our state-of-the-art technology and deep industry knowledge, Catalis is streamlining payments, enhancing financial transparency, and providing a wider array of payment options and methods.”
About Catalis
Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government – municipal, county, state, and federal. With deep expertise, a proven track record, and innovative digital solutions, Catalis has empowered public servants across the U.S. and Canada to modernize government and engage citizens. For more information about Catalis and its range of solutions, please visit www.catalisgov.com.
Eric Johnson, EVP Government & Legal Affairs
Catalis
+1 612-309-7111
eric.johnson@catalisgov.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn