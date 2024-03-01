Greenup Industries is Honored with the Prestigious Gold Safety Award by Highwire
Greenup Industries, a leading provider of industrial construction and maintenance services, has been honored with the prestigious Gold Safety Award by Highwire, a global leader in contractor risk mitigation. The Gold Safety Award is presented to companies registering a safety score of 85-95% in the Safety Assessment Program.
The Gold Safety Award recognizes Greenup Industries' commitment to safety and its efforts to maintain a safe work environment for its employees, contractors, and customers. The company has implemented rigorous safety protocols and training programs to ensure compliance with industry safety standards and regulations.
In addition to its focus on safety, Greenup Industries has also leveraged the power of Highwire to mitigate contractor risk, streamline operations, and improve project outcomes. Highwire's innovative technology platform has enabled the company to manage its contractor risk more effectively, reduce costs, and improve overall project performance.
"We are honored to receive the Gold Safety Award from Highwire, which underscores our commitment to safety and excellence," said Rodney Greenup, President of Greenup Industries. "We are also proud to partner with Highwire, whose technology platform has helped us to improve our operations and deliver better outcomes for our customers."
Greenup Industries' Gold Safety Award and its use of Highwire's technology platform are a testament to the company's commitment to safety, quality, and innovation. As a trusted provider of industrial construction and maintenance services, Greenup Industries is well-positioned to continue delivering exceptional value to its customers and driving growth in the industry.
About Rodney Greenup
Rodney Greenup, a New Orleans native, began his career as a mechanical engineer and project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. With over 25 years of experience in providing project management and technical solutions to large-scale construction and maintenance projects. Greenup Industries, a trusted solutions provider, is also the recipient of several awards, including the Gold Medal Award presented by Shell/Norco, the Contractor Safety Award, presented by CAST, Supplier of the presented by Tier III, Emerging Growth Company Award, presented by ACG and many more.
About Greenup Industries
To learn more about the benefits of working with Greenup Industries, call (225) 283-4843 or visit their official website at GreenUpInd.com
