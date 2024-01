St. Johnsbury / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4000541

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Butler

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1/24/2024 1249 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Zackary Plante

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/24/24 at approximately 1249 hours Troopers responded to the area of 590 Memorial Dr to investigate someone suspected of retail theft. The individual was identified as Zackary Plante, and it was determined he had a $50 arrest warrant out of Vermont for failing to appear in court to answer to charges of retail theft. Plante was taken into custody and brought before a judge in Caledonia Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/24/24 at 1300

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO IMAGE

Trooper Ryan Butler & K9 Cobra

St. Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111