Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,181 in the last 365 days.

East Coast Gaming Congress: Join Industry Leaders at Hard Rock Atlantic City

ECGC

East Coast Gaming Congress

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Available hotel rooms for the 27th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress are selling quickly. The longest-running gaming conference in the United States will be held April 17-18 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, and has a special conference rate of $89/night plus applicable taxes for Tuesday through Thursday (April 16, 17 & 18). For room reservations, call 609-449-6860 and say you are with the East Coast Gaming Congress, or book online with the code GECG24Z. Please note that the group rate may not be honored after April 1, 2024.

“Our conference has long established itself as a venue for industry leaders to put forth ideas and to chart the future of this important industry,” said ECGC co-founder Lloyd D. Levenson, Chairman and CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm.

“Since we established this venerable event in 1996, our conference has lived up to its core mission: Leaders speaking to leaders, and we will meet that goal again,” said ECGC co-founder Michael Pollock.

The agenda will include keynote addresses from 11 major industry CEOs. Additional speakers include a wide range of leading regulators, suppliers, investors and other experts who will address a broad array of topics that are central to the future of gaming, including igaming, lotteries, new technologies and the view from Wall Street.

The conference will also present a Lifetime Achievement Award to David Rebuck, Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. The cocktail reception on April 17 will honor the legacy of the late gaming pioneer H. Steven Norton.

Past ECGC speakers have included six sitting, former and acting governors of New Jersey, as well as all CEOs who have ever led the American Gaming Association. The conference will again provide outstanding opportunities for sponsorships, networking, professional development, and business-to-business discussions.

For more information, visit www.ecgc.us or contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.

Donna Vecere
Cooper Levenson
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

East Coast Gaming Congress: Join Industry Leaders at Hard Rock Atlantic City

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more