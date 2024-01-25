East Coast Gaming Congress: Join Industry Leaders at Hard Rock Atlantic City
EINPresswire.com/ -- Available hotel rooms for the 27th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress are selling quickly. The longest-running gaming conference in the United States will be held April 17-18 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, and has a special conference rate of $89/night plus applicable taxes for Tuesday through Thursday (April 16, 17 & 18). For room reservations, call 609-449-6860 and say you are with the East Coast Gaming Congress, or book online with the code GECG24Z. Please note that the group rate may not be honored after April 1, 2024.
“Our conference has long established itself as a venue for industry leaders to put forth ideas and to chart the future of this important industry,” said ECGC co-founder Lloyd D. Levenson, Chairman and CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm.
“Since we established this venerable event in 1996, our conference has lived up to its core mission: Leaders speaking to leaders, and we will meet that goal again,” said ECGC co-founder Michael Pollock.
The agenda will include keynote addresses from 11 major industry CEOs. Additional speakers include a wide range of leading regulators, suppliers, investors and other experts who will address a broad array of topics that are central to the future of gaming, including igaming, lotteries, new technologies and the view from Wall Street.
The conference will also present a Lifetime Achievement Award to David Rebuck, Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. The cocktail reception on April 17 will honor the legacy of the late gaming pioneer H. Steven Norton.
Past ECGC speakers have included six sitting, former and acting governors of New Jersey, as well as all CEOs who have ever led the American Gaming Association. The conference will again provide outstanding opportunities for sponsorships, networking, professional development, and business-to-business discussions.
For more information, visit www.ecgc.us or contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.
Donna Vecere
