RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS RE-SIGNS AS AGENCY OF RECORD FOR PSYCHOLOGIST AND BEST-SELLING AUTHOR DR. NICHOLAS KARDARAS

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a full-service communications agency recognized for its strategic media campaigns, announces the continuation of its partnership with Dr. Nicholas Kardaras, a leading figure in psychology, addiction treatment, and the impact of digital technologies on mental health.

Dr. Kardaras, an Ivy League-educated psychologist and best-selling author, is globally recognized for his expertise in mental health and addiction. He has significantly contributed to the field through his roles as a clinical professor at Stony Brook Medicine, founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Maui Recovery in Hawaii, Omega Recovery in Austin, and the Launch House in New York. His groundbreaking work, especially in the realm of digital addiction, has placed him at the forefront of contemporary psychological issues.

"Renewing our partnership with Dr. Kardaras reinforces our commitment to supporting thought leaders who are making a tangible difference in people's lives," said Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations. "Dr. Kardaras' unique insights into addiction and digital wellness are more relevant than ever, and we are thrilled to continue this journey with him."

RPR has a rich history in promoting leaders in the addiction and mental health space, driven by a deep-seated passion for raising awareness in these critical areas of healthcare. The firm will elevate Dr. Kardaras' influential voice, promoting his innovative treatments and thought leadership on addiction and digital age impacts. The firm will focus on amplifying Dr. Kardaras' expertise through strategic media campaigns, enhancing his already substantial impact on the field of mental health and addiction recovery.

Dr. Kardaras adds, "Working with RPR will be a vital part of sharing my work and mission on a global scale. Their understanding of the media landscape and commitment to meaningful stories makes them an invaluable partner in my continued efforts to improve mental health and addiction treatment."

ABOUT DR. NICHOLAS KARDARAS

Dr. Kardaras is a renowned psychologist, author, and speaker, deeply committed to advancing the understanding and treatment of addiction and mental health. He is the author of "Glow Kids" (now in 13 languages), "Digital Madness” and "How Plato and Pythagoras Can Save Your Life". He is a sought-after expert in digital addiction and its treatment and has been a keynote speaker at global mental health conferences, appeared on numerous national media platforms, and has been asked to testify as a mental health expert for state legislators as well as for the United States Congress.

ABOUT RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.