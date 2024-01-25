ONUG Announces Inaugural AI Networking Summit
Unleashing the Power of AI in Enterprise NetworkingBOSTON, MA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONUG, a leading organization dedicated to advancing the future of digital transformation, is excited to unveil the first-ever AI Networking Summit. This groundbreaking conference and exhibition will delve into the realm of AI-powered networking, exploring its transformative potential in enterprise operations, security, and networking across various industries globally.
The AI Networking Summit (https://onug.net/ai-networking-summit-spring-2024/) is scheduled to take place at Union Station in Dallas on May 15-16, 2024, hosted by FedEx. The event aims to foster discussions around the convergence of AI and enterprise infrastructure, shedding light on the profound impact AI will have on infrastructure, its lifecycle management, and its support of emerging AI-enabled business applications.
“The enterprise and telecommunications community is starting to plan for a massive new networking and cybersecurity infrastructure build to support AI workloads, and in the process reimagining architectures, design patterns and operations. This is a trillion-dollar worldwide market that is about to be totally disrupted as the boundary between developer and infrastructure teams are redefined. This is a bigger transformative event than the advent of TCP/IP was on computer networking.” said Nick Lippis, Co-chair of the AI Networking Summit. “The AI Networking Summit is the platform for Enterprise consumers, vendors and service providers to collaborate and understand AI’s enormous impact on networking and security infrastructure.” said Lippis.
Key Highlights of the AI Networking Summit
- Exploring AI Convergence: The summit will focus on the intersection of AI and enterprise infrastructure, providing insights into use cases, design patterns, architecture, and tools driving this convergence.
- Building Networks for AI Workloads: Discussions will center on constructing networks capable of handling the new generation of AI workloads developed within enterprises, driving business processes and digital transformation for the next decade.
- Understanding Fundamental Change: How will networking protocols and cybersecurity approaches change in the AI era? As AI enters compute infrastructure, it promises to fundamentally change how networking is done, threats are mitigated, operations are automated, and boundaries are redefined.
- Overcoming Adoption Barriers: Addressing challenges, such as resource allocation, and the need for expanded compute, storage, and security, to facilitate the adoption of AI-powered networks.
- Collaboration for Future Networking: The AI Networking Summit will serve as a platform for enterprise consumers and vendors to collaborate in shaping the future of networking, emphasizing the competitive advantage of leveraging AI for digital transformation.
- Expert Insights: Industry leaders, including Nick Lippis, Co-founder and Co-Chair of ONUG, Andy Brown, CEO at Sand Hill East, and Phil Tee, CEO at Moogsoft, are defining the AI Networking Summit, sharing their expertise and bringing in a host of thought leaders and industry shakers to make the summit a one-of-a-kind and must-attend event for professionals seeking to stay ahead in the AI networking landscape.
Key Topics Covered
● AI in Networking: Reducing network complexity through AI-powered products
● AI-automated network lifecycle management
● AI-powered policy as code to manage change management, compliance, orchestration, etc.
● AI-powered interconnects (SDWAN-SASE-NaaS)
● AI-powered observability
● AI-powered automation and governance
● AI-enabled networking protocols
● AI-enabled security redefining cybersecurity infrastructure
● Tools for developing and deploying AI apps, with a focus on leading cloud AI platforms
● Trends in large language models and ML markets
● The impact of generative AI on IT operations
● Designing scalable, reliable, and cost-efficient infrastructure for generative AI applications
● The promise and concerns of AGI-powered network infrastructure
Join the AI Networking Council
The AI Networking Council is chaired by Nick Lippis of ONUG, Andy Brown, and Phil Tee, and is supported by the ONUG Board including Citibank, FedEx, EY, Fidelity Investments and others. For those interested in contributing to the AI Networking Council, please contact Nick Lippis at Nick.Lippis@ONUG.net. To sponsor the AI Networking Summit, please send a request for the prospectus to sales@onug.net. A sales professional will respond within 24 hours.
For more information on the AI Networking Summit, visit https://onug.net/ai-networking-summit-spring-2024/
Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this revolutionary event that will shape the future of AI in enterprise networking. Secure your spot now!
About ONUG: (https://www.onug.net)
