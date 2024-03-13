AsReader partners with PT Next to enable tracking of luxury jewelry and watches
High end jewelry meets Japan technology with the new Smart Jewelry Tray, now in stores
(TSE:6522)
The Smart Jewelry Tray was designed to enhance visibility for jewelers at stores, private events, and showings.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, an international jewelry retailer will deploy a new RFID-based, mobile jewelry tray and management solution in three US stores including their flagship boutique. Named the Smart Jewelry Tray, this technology positions partners AsReader and PT Next on the leading edge of RFID for luxury retail as it tracks products inside the tray that move around a store. PT Next’s ARGOS software platform manages the read data, and AsReader’s ASR-034B UHF RFID Bluetooth Reader Module and RFID shielding technology power the Smart Jewelry Tray.
— Kris Doane
According to Kris Doane, AsReader’s senior account executive, the Smart Jewelry Tray was designed to enhance visibility for jewelers at stores, private events, and showings.
By capturing the RFID tags of jewelry or watches in the tray, each removal and return of an item is recorded and timestamped. This provides visibility into the location of inventory, allowing salespeople to more quickly find products and respond to customer requests. And, in the long term it offers analytics to steer retail management decisions, such as highlighting products that are tried on often but do not convert into sales, as well as those that have a high sales conversion but are not often shown by sales associates.
The reads are also confined to scanning only the product at hand. To ensure these accurate reads, the two companies have built shielding material around the outer edge of the tray. Dubbed the AsShield, this technology disperses the RF signal within the tray, and prevents stray reads from a neighboring tray or tagged item next to, or even below the tray, from being read inadvertently.
Additionally, AsReader’s L251G GUN-Type can locate missing jewelry and watches at long-distance range inside the boutique. The PT Next solution, including AsReader’s ASR-L251G handhelds, has tracked more than $1 billion worth of product.
PT Next, part of the Pac Team Group, has provided display cases, window displays and furniture for luxury brands and retailers for more than 70 years.
The Smart Jewelry Tray ‘s impact is not only short term for immediate visibility into product location via timestamped references to track the movement of items, but also offers long term benefits as well. Jewelry and watch retailers will have enhanced data points to steer decisions. They can overcome the challenge of conversion rate data currently limited to traffic counting by capturing comprehensive customer interactions to compare against sales data, providing true product conversion. Further, they gain insights into customer preferences and buying patterns, empowering informed decision-making and targeted marketing strategies.
Additionally, there is efficient findability at high-stakes jewelry events by accurately tracking valuable pieces, ensuring less missed sales opportunities and potential losses.
More information on AsReader
AsReader, Inc. specializes in AutoID, particularly mobile Barcode Scanners, RFID Readers/Writers, and all things Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC). AsReader, headed by COO Paul Whitney, is an Oregon Corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Asterisk, Inc. of Japan. Asterisk was founded in 2006 by charismatic CEO Noriyuki Suzuki and is headquartered in Osaka with additional offices in Tokyo, Kyoto, Shiga, and Nagoya in Japan, Dalian and Shenzhen in China, and Portland, Oregon in the U.S.A. The company went public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2021 (TSE:6522). Major clients include manufacturers Toyota and Kawasaki, retailers Tokyu Hands and Aoyama, over 350 hospitals worldwide, a household-name beverage and snack logistics/transportation company in North America using over 20,000 AsReaders, and well-known package delivery companies in Japan using over 30,000 and 80,000 AsReaders each.
Sally Murdoch
AsReader
+1 503-735-5943
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram