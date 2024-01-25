23ANDME TAPS LOS YORK FOR "HERO GENE" HEALTH AWARENESS TV CAMPAIGN
Leading Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Company Raises Awareness About its Impactful Health Services With New Campaign by Independent Creative StudioLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Widely known for its direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing services, 23andMe has launched “Hero Gene,” a campaign created by independent creative studio LOS YORK that raises awareness about its health reports, which can identify potential risks based on individuals’ genetic makeup. The campaign highlights testimonials featuring real 23andMe customers who have discovered previously undiagnosed health issues or genetic predispositions through the company’s DTC health reports. The campaign demonstrates the profound impact learning about one’s health risks can have not only on themselves but their family members. An instrumental version of Bob Dylan’s tender classic “Make You Feel My Love” further heightens the emotional impact.
“LOS YORK’s hybrid collision of creative and production was a natural fit for the brand,” said LOS YORK Founder and Chief Creative Director Seth Epstein. “23andMe wanted a modern partner who could collaborate, iterate and execute within their timeline. They needed an antidote to the old, slow, silo'd method of traditional advertising. Within about two months we delivered two :30 spots, a pair of :60s plus all the variations. The LOS YORK model is different and is simply faster.”
The creative insight and positioning developed by LOS YORK for the “Hero Gene” campaign was to address the challenge or fear people may have when it comes to discovering a potential health predisposition through 23andMe’s service. The team locked into genes as “heroes” because they can alert individuals about possible medical pre-conditions and ultimately help save lives. The campaign aimed to humanize prevention, and show the true impact of learning about one’s genetics.
“23andMe had a headstart on the campaign promoting its health service, they brought us in and we bumped up the idea and shaped it,” said Scott Hidinger, Executive Creative Director at LOS YORK. “A lot of agencies couldn’t do what we did for them. It was a hybrid of ideation and development and adaptive production, taking the concept in and then moving quickly. The process was unique.”
The campaign launched over Thanksgiving weekend and ran on linear broadcast television during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and the National Dog Show on NBC, as well as across sporting events on FOX, NBC and ABC. It will be running on linear TV, CTV and YouTube into this year.
Production credits below. Watch the spots here:
https://youtu.be/bI6nxWiqpGE?feature=shared
