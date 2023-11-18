PRZM LAUNCHES AN EMPOWERING NEW CAMPAIGN FOR PROACTIV
Next-Gen Focused Agency Joins Forces With Top Heritage Skincare Brand Encouraging Consumers to Embrace their True Selves and their Real Skin JourneyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Culture-first next-gen creative communications agency PRZM is collaborating with leading skincare brand Proactiv on an ambitious new campaign that boldly re-introduces the renowned 28-year-old skincare brand to a new generation while reengaging its core cross-generational customers who have been with the brand from the start. The “On My Pro Journey” campaign centers the consumer as the hero of their own skincare journey — encouraging audiences to celebrate progress, not perfection. The campaign speaks directly to the new school of skincare and acne-care, continuing to build trust and engage customers wherever they might be on their skincare journey.
Proactiv’s “My Pro Journey” campaign spot was broadcast during the final game of the MLB World Series on Fox TV and garnered 225M+ impressions according to iSpot TV metrics. The campaign will continue to roll-out through 2024 with more national broadcast spots, social-first videos, photography, display and meta ads. PRZM partnered with independent production studio Los York on creative elements of the campaign.
Collaborating with Proactiv’s marketing team on the campaign’s strategic direction, messaging, and content development, PRZM tapped into a custom brain-trust of next-gen peers with skincare issues who also helped inform strategy and provide insights. The agency leverages a network of over 1K+ next-gen contributors in over 20 countries who contribute their expertise and experience ensuring that ideas, creative solutions and recommendations are speaking with target audiences, not just to them.
PRZM Co-Founder and Lead Strategist Laurence Milstein said: “It’s been so rewarding tapping into the nostalgia and emotional connection with this legendary brand and helping usher in this next chapter of Proactiv, while continuing to embrace the loyal customers who have been with the brand since its earliest days.”
“Gen Z and now Gen Alpha are redefining skincare, and the journey looks a bit different across generations,” said PRZM Co-Founder and Brand Director Liz Toney. “This new approach is a natural evolution for Proactiv and a wonderful opportunity for us as Storytellers.”
