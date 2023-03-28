FELD ADVERTISING EXPANDS MEDIA PRACTICE HIRES SENIOR LEVEL DIGITAL MANAGER JON SKLAROFF

Senior Digital Manager Jon Sklaroff is tasked with expanding Feld's growing digital and media practice
San Francisco Agency Adds Top Digital and Social Media Strategist as it Continues Rapid Growth Following New Business Gains
Feld Advertising is an agency that has a true sense of creativity and curiosity; the curiosity to discover what clients want and need, and the ability to assess and make things happen.”
— Jon Sklaroff
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Feld Advertising, the multi-faceted integrated creative agency driven by accountability, continues building its bonafides in media and digital expertise by hiring Jon Sklaroff as Senior Digital Manager, a new position. Sklaroff reports directly to Executive Media Director Elizabeth Dorrance and is tasked with expanding the agency’s growing digital and media practice, with a particular emphasis on building the department into an in-house world class team.
“Jon is a true digital maven,” said Dorrance. “His experience in all aspects of digital and social media is comprehensive and accomplished, from analyzing data, creating and executing on client KPIs, setting and maintaining budgets for PPC, social media advertising, email marketing and content creation, to writing social media content and advertising copy. He makes for an invaluable member of the Feld team and is a tremendous asset for our clients as we continue to deepen our digital expertise and build a robust, fully integrated practice.”
Sklaroff comes to Feld Advertising from a leader in the health/wellness/beauty space where he was Head of Digital in charge of all aspects of eCommerce including web design, affiliate marketing, influencer marketing, lifecycle/email, paid social and organic content. A graduate of NYU’s fabled film school, Sklaroff has worked in both creative and analytical capacities of digital marketing, on the client and agency side. He previously held senior digital management positions at a variety of companies where he serviced clients across a wide spectrum.
“Feld Advertising is an agency that has a true sense of creativity and curiosity,” said Sklaroff. “The curiosity to discover what clients want and need, and the ability to assess and make things happen are crucial elements for an industry leader. I don’t know any other agency of its size that can produce such quality commercial work and at the same time manage all aspects of creative, media and digital marketing. Senior leadership at Feld comes from big agencies, but they don’t have the big agency mindset. They offer clients an intimate, hands-on approach to marketing partnerships. They are building something different. For me that’s a deal-maker. Feld has the potential to become a world-class integrated shop and I’m looking forward to being part of that evolution.”
Sklaroff’s hire is part of an accelerating recruitment drive by Feld Advertising as it expands operations and services to accommodate a boost in marketing initiatives among existing clients and new business. A longtime player in San Francisco’s busy and historic advertising scene, the agency is aggressively expanding its expertise in creative, media, digital and commercial production in response to its unprecedented business growth.
ABOUT FELD ADVERTISING
More than an agency, Feld Advertising is an integrated creative marketing partner constantly generating ideas to increase sales and maximize return on advertising investment. We design and produce campaigns in a variety of media including broadcast, cable, streaming and video, direct mail, digital advertising, print and out of home.Through our in-house production unit Graphite Films we’ve produced over 3,500 commercials and hundreds of online videos that are seen by millions of viewers each day. We’re known for our unusually close collaboration with clients acting as one seamless team, freely sharing information. Together we form testable hypotheses, test in-market, read the results, and double down on the winners. Common sense prevails. Our clients grow. For more information visit www.feldadvertising.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.