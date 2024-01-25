Lightweight Second Computer Monitor Enhances Productivity and Efficiency for Traveling Workers and Students
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightweight Second Computer Monitor Enhances Productivity and Efficiency for Traveling Workers and Students
Rachel M. of Pearland, TX is the creator of Mobile Monitors, a lightweight, portable docking system that supports a second computer monitor, allowing users to connect the monitor to their laptop. The system facilitates dual monitor usage for those working, studying, or using their computer for leisure while away from home or an office. The lightweight docking station features a slot that reveals the expandable second monitor, enabling users to connect the monitor to their laptop to create a second screen. The monitor connects to the laptop through a docking station and a cord. The monitor extends upward through the docking station and expands to reveal a full, second computer monitor for the laptop.
Due to its portable nature, it can be easily stored in a backpack, briefcase, or even carried by hand for convenient transportation. It helps improve computer accessibility while traveling and ensures users have all the tools they need to complete a work, school, or leisure-related task, ultimately preventing loss of work or studying efficiency due to the common lack of two monitors while away from home.
The market for portable electronics is robust and continually evolving, driven by advancements in technology, changing work habits, and the increasing popularity of portable computing devices. With the significant growth of new laptops and tablets, accessories designed to enhance these products are large contributors that drive electronics and technology markets. Accessories that enhance productivity, such as portable monitors, ergonomic mice, and other electronics with advanced functionalities, are gaining popularity among remote workers and professionals. The Mobile Monitors product fits perfectly within the niche of catering to remote workers and professionals looking to expand their setups to better accommodate their productivity, regardless of where they are working each day.
Rachel filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Mobile Monitors product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Mobile Monitors can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Rachel M. of Pearland, TX is the creator of Mobile Monitors, a lightweight, portable docking system that supports a second computer monitor, allowing users to connect the monitor to their laptop. The system facilitates dual monitor usage for those working, studying, or using their computer for leisure while away from home or an office. The lightweight docking station features a slot that reveals the expandable second monitor, enabling users to connect the monitor to their laptop to create a second screen. The monitor connects to the laptop through a docking station and a cord. The monitor extends upward through the docking station and expands to reveal a full, second computer monitor for the laptop.
Due to its portable nature, it can be easily stored in a backpack, briefcase, or even carried by hand for convenient transportation. It helps improve computer accessibility while traveling and ensures users have all the tools they need to complete a work, school, or leisure-related task, ultimately preventing loss of work or studying efficiency due to the common lack of two monitors while away from home.
The market for portable electronics is robust and continually evolving, driven by advancements in technology, changing work habits, and the increasing popularity of portable computing devices. With the significant growth of new laptops and tablets, accessories designed to enhance these products are large contributors that drive electronics and technology markets. Accessories that enhance productivity, such as portable monitors, ergonomic mice, and other electronics with advanced functionalities, are gaining popularity among remote workers and professionals. The Mobile Monitors product fits perfectly within the niche of catering to remote workers and professionals looking to expand their setups to better accommodate their productivity, regardless of where they are working each day.
Rachel filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Mobile Monitors product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Mobile Monitors can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com