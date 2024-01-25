New Fruit Picker Tool Allows Pickers to Quickly and Safely Gather Fruit from Trees While Remaining on the Ground
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jordan S. of Gilroy, CA is the creator of the Extended Fruit Pruner Basket, a telescopic hand tool designed to reach, prune, and collect fruit from trees. The device features a basket at the top end equipped with a pruning blade, allowing users to stand on ground level and extend the basket toward fruit on the tree, activate a trigger near the handle, and quickly cut fruit at the stem to drop directly into the basket. The tool eliminates the need to stand on a ladder or shake branches to try and remove fruit from a tree, saving extensive time and effort when manually picking fruit by reducing any strain and muscle fatigue associated with standard methods of fruit picking.
The device is comprised of a fruit collecting basket at the top end of a telescopic and adjustable pole with a mechanism to prune the fruits (e.g., persimmons, apples, etc.) at the stem. The mechanism can be comprised of a trigger that activates pruning blades equipped within the fruit basket. There may also be an internal lithium battery and sufficient wiring to facilitate automated activation of the blades. The pruning blade may also be operated manually, if desired. Users can hold the tool via a comfortable handle while standing at ground level. Users will place the basket up to the fruit on the tree with the stem in between the pruning blades, which will sit horizontally. The user will then activate the trigger to close the blades, prune the stem, and allow the fruit to fall into the basket. Users can adjust the cutting angle of the blades to accommodate fruit at different heights and angles. The tool is lightweight and easy to operate.
There has been ongoing interest in developing more efficient fruit picking tools. The agriculture and horticulture industries are continually exploring ways to improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, and enhance overall productivity. Efficient fruit picking tools aim to streamline the harvesting process, making it faster and more cost-effective. Faster and more efficient fruit picking tools contribute to increased productivity, allowing farmers to harvest larger quantities of produce in shorter time frames. Moreover, new and innovative fruit picking tools like the Extended Fruit Pruner Basket are designed to be more precise, minimizing damage to fruits during the harvesting process and ensuring better quality produce.
Jordan filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Extended Fruit Pruner Basket product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Extended Fruit Pruner Basket can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
The device is comprised of a fruit collecting basket at the top end of a telescopic and adjustable pole with a mechanism to prune the fruits (e.g., persimmons, apples, etc.) at the stem. The mechanism can be comprised of a trigger that activates pruning blades equipped within the fruit basket. There may also be an internal lithium battery and sufficient wiring to facilitate automated activation of the blades. The pruning blade may also be operated manually, if desired. Users can hold the tool via a comfortable handle while standing at ground level. Users will place the basket up to the fruit on the tree with the stem in between the pruning blades, which will sit horizontally. The user will then activate the trigger to close the blades, prune the stem, and allow the fruit to fall into the basket. Users can adjust the cutting angle of the blades to accommodate fruit at different heights and angles. The tool is lightweight and easy to operate.
There has been ongoing interest in developing more efficient fruit picking tools. The agriculture and horticulture industries are continually exploring ways to improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, and enhance overall productivity. Efficient fruit picking tools aim to streamline the harvesting process, making it faster and more cost-effective. Faster and more efficient fruit picking tools contribute to increased productivity, allowing farmers to harvest larger quantities of produce in shorter time frames. Moreover, new and innovative fruit picking tools like the Extended Fruit Pruner Basket are designed to be more precise, minimizing damage to fruits during the harvesting process and ensuring better quality produce.
Jordan filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Extended Fruit Pruner Basket product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Extended Fruit Pruner Basket can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com