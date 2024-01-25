Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu

TAJIKISTAN, January 25 - On January 25, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, who arrived on an official visit to Tajikistan.

A wide range of cooperation issues between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan were discussed at the meeting. The trend of stable expansion of the strategic partnership of the two states, as well as its bringing to the level of alliance, was emphasized with satisfaction.

The head of our state called the development and strengthening of friendly relations and cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan an unchangeable priority of Tajikistan's foreign policy.

The Leader of the Nation recalled the high results of last year and emphasized the success of relations between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan this year.

The parties agreed upon the further effective development of the beneficial cooperation between the two countries in such areas of the economy as trade, industry, energy and the agro-industry and investment sector, as well as in the fields of tourism, culture and education.

At the meeting, there was also an exchange of views on bilateral and multilateral events planned this year as well as on important issues of the international and regional agenda.

