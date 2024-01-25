Humboldt Creative Alliance Grants Available Through Transient Occupancy Tax

The Humboldt Creative Alliance (HCA), a collective of local arts organizations, has drafted a funding allocation plan with the county of Humboldt to make funds available through grants for artists, culture bearers, arts and culture organizations, and underserved communities, through the recently passed increase in the Transient Occupancy Tax, also known as measure J. HCA organizational member, the Ink People Center for the Arts, along with other HCA partner organizations, Centro Del Pueblo, Playhouse Arts, and North Coast Repertory Theater, will manage the distribution of funds to various arts and culture endeavors and grant programs. These grants include the Underserved Communities Fund, the Outdoor Events Fund, the Organizational Capacity Grants, and the Funds for Artists Resilience Grant Program.

Centro del Pueblo is proud to announce The Underserved Communities Fund (BIPOC, LGBTQ+, People with Disabilities, and other underserved peoples) for artists, culture bearers, and community-based organizations. This fund will support a diverse range of projects originating from the heart of these vibrant communities. Applications open January 31st, with an informative workshop on February 2nd. Visit Cdpueblo.com for updates and contact [email protected] for more information.

The Outdoor Events Fund will be used to support art, live music, performances and other celebrations in outdoor or other public settings, and will be managed by Playhouse Arts and NCRT, who will be collaborating with cities, communities, and other organizations throughout the county. Community informational meetings on the Outdoor Events Fund will be held in person on Saturday, February 10, at noon at the Arcata Playhouse, 1251 9th St, Arcata, and via Zoom on February 17 from 2-4pm. To learn more, write to [email protected] or [email protected]

Organizational Capacity Grants will support arts and culture organizations throughout Humboldt County to develop and staff programs, while supporting innovation. These grants are for existing nonprofit and fiscally sponsored arts and culture organizations and are intended to create opportunities for programs to strengthen their work in the community. The grant program will open on March 1st and will be facilitated by the Ink People Center for Arts and Culture.

The Ink People Center for the Arts announces The Funds for Artists Resilience Grant Program, which will provide grants for projects that benefit the community. This opportunity supports the implementation of creative strategies and adaptive responses to address the challenges of our times. Grant awards will be between $2,000-$7,500, and can be awarded to artists for projects including, but not limited to: community workshops; forums and symposiums that address community needs; projects that address public health, safety, or environmental concerns; public art such as murals, performances, or socially engaged practices; and programs that improves the quality of life for Humboldt County residents and visitors. Grant applications open on Friday, January 19 at 3pm. An informational zoom workshop will take place on Thursday, January 25 at 5pm. Consultation will also be available for community members who would like additional support in applying.

ABOUT THE HUMBOLDT CREATIVE ALLIANCE

The Humboldt Creative Alliance (HCA) is a collective of Humboldt County artists and arts administrators formed with the intent of promoting visibility of the arts and their impact in Humboldt County. The HCA envisions a vibrant, healthy community filled with innovative, creative thinkers and makers, with a purpose to connect artists, arts organizations, and community members, and champion collaboration throughout the county. The HCA is an ad hoc group, and all are welcome to join and participate. More information can be found by visiting https://www.humboldtcreativealliance.org/.

ABOUT THE HUMBOLDT COUNTY TRANSIENT OCCUPANCY TAX AND ARTS FUNDING The Humboldt County Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is a bed tax on overnight tourist stays in unincorporated areas of the County. In 2023, voters passed measure J, which increased the tax from 10% to 12%. The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors voted to allocate a portion of the 2% increase in revenue to the arts and culture sector, as an initial pilot program.

The Fund for Artists Resilience (F.A.R) grant link is available here:

https://inkpeopleinc.submittable.com/submit/b8bbae32-b459-409f-ba18-a9727e67a618/far-2024-funds-for-artists-resilience

To sign up for the informational meeting on the F.A.R grant, please follow this link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIlcOmppjkiHNJT4AnDA5yrYd85kl5zbSUD

Outdoor Events zoom link for February 17 at 2pm:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87978758797?pwd=cWF0MzIvRjlKRmdHTk5laUg2RmFEUT09