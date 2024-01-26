NJ Top Dentists Approves Dr. Linda E. Stone of Gentle Caring Dentistry

NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Dr. Linda E. Stone of Gentle Caring Dentistry based on merit for 2023.

I strive to provide the best quality care and to show patients that going to the dentist can be an enjoyable experience.”
— Dr. Linda E. Stone
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Dr. Linda E. Stone of Gentle Caring Dentistry for 2023. At Gentle Caring Dentistry, their core principle is simple yet profound: They provide exceptional dental care that ensures patient comfort and relaxation.

Dr. Linda E. Stone's mission is to make her patient's dream smile a reality and by staying at the forefront of dental innovations she helps patients achieve their treatment goals. Dr. Stone has a rich history in dentistry spanning decades, but one of her most cherished accomplishments is inspiring her daughter, Dr. Vanna Stone, to follow in her footsteps.

"Seeing my daughter become a dentist shows my deep passion for dentistry," Dr. Stone explains.

Beyond crafting beautiful smiles, Gentle Caring Dentistry supports third-year dental students at Rutgers School of Dental Medicine through a scholarship program. Dr. Stone takes pride in making a positive impact in the dental community.

"As a dentist, there's no greater reward than knowing you've truly helped someone," she adds. "I strive to provide the best quality care and to show patients that going to the dentist can be an enjoyable experience,” she says.

Dr. Stone is a certified member of the American Academy of Facial Esthetics, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the American Dental Association, the International Team for Implantology and is a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry.

To learn more about Dr. Linda E. Stone, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/gentlecaringdentistry/

---

